Ummi Rahab’s biography: full name, birthday, age, family, net worth

Ummi Rahab is a young Kannywood actress. She gained fame after her appearance in the film Kin Zamo Takwara. She has gained considerable popularity in her life ever since she began acting. What else do you want to know about the up-and-coming actress?

The young actress looking gorgeous in an Ankara outfit. Photo: @ummi_rahab_official52

Source: Instagram

Ummi is an emerging actress who has been passionate about acting from a tender age. She has appeared in a number of Kannywood films alongside other well-known performers.

Ummi Rahab's biography

Ummi Rahab's full name is Rahab Saleh Ahmed. She was born in 2004 in Saudi Arabia before moving to Nigeria to reunite with her relatives when she was seven years old.

Who are Ummi Rahab's parents?

Little is known about Ummi Rahab's family. The actress has not disclosed any details about her parents and siblings.

When is Ummi Rahab's birthday?

The young actress celebrates her birthday on 2 February every year. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is Ummi Rahab?

As of 2022, Ummi Rahab's age is 18 years.

Educational background

Concerning her educational background, she did all her conventional studies in Kano and later joined the Hausa filmmaking industry at 12. However, her mother insisted that she further her studies, and as a result, she stopped acting and concentrated on her studies.

Rise to stardom

The actress rose to notoriety after starring alongside Jamila Nagudu and Adam A Zango in the film Kin Zamo Takwar. She was only ten years old at the time.

She portrayed Adam A Zango's daughter in that film. Her remarkable acting abilities and capabilities have won her many fans in Kannywood. She is also one of Kannywood's most promising young actors.

The Kannywood actress has finally established herself in the profession, participating in a range of roles in other films. Some of them include Labarin Zuciya, Wuff, and Tsaka Mai Wuya.

She made an appearance in Adam A Zango's YouTube series video Farin Wata Sha Kallo but was cut from the film for unclear reasons. When asked how she felt after being taken from the film, she stated the following:

He has the right to pick the people he wants to work with, just as the cast has the right to accept or decline depending on the circumstances at hand. Indeed, I was a cast member in A. Zango's film 'Farin Wata Sha Kallo' being aired on YouTube, and I was dropped for reasons best known to the producers. However, that doesn't mean I have stopped being an actress. I have other offers to pick from, and life goes on.

What is Ummi Rahab's net worth?

Ummi in a matching outfit. Photo: @ummi_rahab_official52

Source: Instagram

According to Naija Dailys, the actress' net worth is estimated to be $200 thousand. However, this information is not from a verified source.

Is Ummi Rahab married?

At the time of writing, the actress is not married. She is reportedly dating singer Shaibu Ahmad popularly known as Lilin Baba. The singer has been consistently sharing her pictures on his Instagram page. She has also been linked to Adam A Zango who she reportedly turned down his marriage proposal.

Ummi Rahab is an up-and-coming actress capable of interpreting any character offered to her. In addition, she has won the heart of many Kannywood fans with her wonderful acting skills and talents.

