Supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, under the banner of the Asiwaju Social Network (ASoN), North West Zone, have accused certain northern politicians of fueling banditry in the region.

In a statement signed by Hon. Lukman Hamza and Comrade Aliyu Zuberu, ASoN alleged that these individuals aim to undermine Tinubu’s administration and called on security agencies to expose those responsible.

"We must sound this warning and make it abundantly clear that those fomenting troubles just to win cheap political points must cease immediately.

"Some highly placed northern leaders are playing politics with people’s lives, and Almighty Allah is watching," he said.

The allegations come as banditry intensifies in parts of Zamfara State. Recently, bandits conducted a house-to-house raid in Kakin-Dawa, Maradun Local Government Area, abducting women and children despite the presence of local security guards, Leadership reported.

A similar attack in September saw over 40 people kidnapped in Janboka, within the same area.

Maradun, the hometown of Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle, has faced repeated violence, prompting calls for immediate intervention.

ASoN urges security agencies to act

ASoN has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) and other intelligence units to investigate and expose those allegedly orchestrating the violence, This Day reported.

"Elections are over. It’s time to support those in authority to succeed. Let the DSS and others track the masterminds behind these acts. Immunity won’t protect them forever; justice will catch up," the group concluded.

Traditional rulers, villages now under control of Lukarawa

In another related report, Legit.ng reported that activist Audu Bulama Bukarti warned that the Lukarawa terror group had overtaken traditional rulers’ roles in some Kebbi communities.

Bukarti said Lukarawa has grown over six years, now mediating disputes and sidelining traditional leaders through intimidation.

While not as sophisticated as Boko Haram, Lukarawa poses a serious threat, with members controlling local justice and imposing penalties.

