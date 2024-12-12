The Chidi Ibeh faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has rejected any alliance with Atiku Abubakar, criticising his support for a Northern presidency in 2027

Ohanaeze emphasised the need for the presidency to remain in the South until 2031, accusing Atiku of alienating the Igbo people

The group praised President Bola Tinubu for focusing on South-East infrastructure

The Chidi Ibeh faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has strongly rebuked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar following his endorsement of a Northern presidency in the 2027 elections.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General of the faction, declared that Atiku’s stance had alienated him from the Igbo people and undermined the principle of rotational presidency.

“Ohanaeze categorically dismisses, renounces, and rejects any insinuation of an Igbo alliance with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

"This disregard for the Gentleman’s Agreement governing power rotation reveals an agenda that excludes Southern candidates, including Mr. Peter Obi, as viable leaders for 2027," Isiguzoro stated.

Isiguzoro highlighted the importance of maintaining the rotational presidency as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s unity and inclusivity, Vanguard reported

Referring to President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year tenure from 2015 to 2023, he emphasized the need for political power to remain in the South until 2031.

“Atiku’s endorsement of a Northern presidency tarnishes his standing among the Igbo populace.

“This affront to their aspirations for inclusion in governance only deepens the distrust between the North and South," Isiguzoro remarked.

Commendation for Tinubu’s Leadership

The group commended President Bola Tinubu for prioritizing infrastructure development in the South-East, contrasting this with Atiku’s perceived neglect of Igbo interests, Guardian reported.

“We resolutely rebuff any political stratagems that seek to subordinate the Igbo or undermine our rightful place in national discourse,” Isiguzoro added.

