Tragedy struck Borno State on Wednesday, December 11, when two students from Borno State University were killed in a fatal road accident involving their school bus and a large truck on Njimtilo Road.

The collision also left 23 other students injured, with three in critical condition.

Details of the crash

According to the Borno State police command, the tragic incident occurred when the university’s staff bus, carrying 30 students, collided with a truck.

Nahum Kenneth, the spokesperson for the police command, confirmed the accident to our correspondent, stating that two students, a male and a female, lost their lives. In contrast, three others are currently unconscious and receiving treatment at the hospital.

"The bus was involved in a fatal accident with a large truck on Njimtilo Road. A male and a female student lost their lives, and three others are in critical condition at the hospital. Efforts are underway to provide medical care for those injured," Kenneth said.

The victims were immediately rushed to the Umaru Shehu Specialist Hospital, where they were receiving medical care.

Kenneth added that approximately 20 other students sustained injuries of varying severity and are being treated for their wounds.

"Other students escaped without any visible injuries," he said.

This accident is the latest in a series of road incidents in Borno. In September, a boat accident on Maiduguri Road claimed the lives of a five-month-old infant, two children, and an adult.

