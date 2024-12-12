Victor Osimhen remains a huge subject of transfer interest from several clubs across Europe's footballing community

The Nigerian forward, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, is expected to command a transfer fee in the region of €75 million

A recent report detailing that a Premier League outfit is looking to offer two players plus cash for the Nigerian striker has surfaced

Victor Osimhen's immediate future is the subject of intense speculation as the winter transfer window approaches.

The Nigerian forward, who continues to impress on loan at Galatasaray, continues to attract significant transfer interest, particularly from Premier League clubs.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at Rams Park Stadium. Image: Ahmad Mora.

A recent report from Givemesports suggests that as many as four Premier League clubs are preparing to make strong moves for Osimhen.

This comes amid ongoing discussions about Galatasaray's desire to secure the Nigerian striker on a permanent deal.

However, a fresh report has emerged indicating that a Premier League club is planning to make a bold, urgent offer to sign Osimhen.

Premier League club set to make bid for Osimhen

According to a recent report courtesy of media outlet Napoli Zone, Manchester United are looking to make a desperate offer for Osimhen.

The report details that Man United's offer could include Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford, in addition to a cash payment for the forward.

This reported bid for Osimhen appears to be a desperate act by the Premier League outfit, given their need for a proven goalscorer.

Osimhen has often expressed his admiration for the Premier League, but whether a move to Ruben Amorim's side will be one he fancies remains to be seen.

The Nigerian forward is also expected to receive bids from Paris Saint-Germain and even clubs in the Saudi Professional League.

Osimhen’s injury return date surfaces

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen's injury return date has recently surfaced.

The Nigerian forward picked up a thigh strain in the league fixture against Sivasspor. Osimhen was initially speculated to be ruled out for an extended period. However, a recent report has provided an expected return date for the Galatasaray forward.

Osimhen could be in line to lead the attack for Okan Buruk’s side against Trabzonspor.

