Heather Clem's biography: who is Bubba the Love Sponge's ex-wife?

Who is Heather Clem? She is a model, fitness instructor and entrepreneur from the United States of America. She is best recognized as the ex-wife of radio personality Todd Alan Clem, popularly known as Bubba the Love Sponge.

Radio talk show host Bubba the Love Sponge and his ex-wife Heather Clem at the 26th annual Adult Video News Awards Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Who is Bubba the Love Sponge's ex-wife? She is an American health and fitness instructor. Heather Clem and Bubba tied the knot in January 2007 and divorced in September 2011. The two do not have children together.

Real name Heather Dawn Cole Gender Female Date of birth 1 July 1974 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth West Virginia, United States of America Current residence Gibsonton, Florida, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 36-30-34 Body measurements in centimetres 91-76-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Bubba the Love Sponge Children 1 Education The University of Arizona Profession Model, fitness instructor, entrepreneur Net worth $500,000

Heather Clem's biography

The health and fitness instructor was born and raised in West Virginia, United States of America, but currently resides in Florida, USA. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Her full name is Heather Dawn Cole.

After completing her high school education, she enrolled at The University of Arizona, where she obtained her degree.

What is Heather Clem’s age?

The American instructor is 48 years old as of 2022. When is Heather Clem’s birthday? She was born on 1 July 1974. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Heather Cole is a health and fitness instructor, model and entrepreneur. She worked for AdvoCare Institute as a fitness coach before she moved to the Cross Fit-Level 1 as a fitness instructor. According to her Instagram profile, she currently works as CF-L1 and USAW L1 & L2 Coach. She is also a certified Aerial Yoga instructor.

What is Heather Clem’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the American fitness guru has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. Her income is primarily attributed to earnings from her modelling and fitness career.

Heather Clem’s relationship history

The fitness instructor was previously married to Todd Alan Clem, popular as Bubba the Love Sponge. Her ex-husband is an American radio personality who hosts The Bubba the Love Sponge Show on the radio station WWBA in Tampa, Florida.

Heather and Bubba exchanged their wedding vows in January 2007 at the First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg, Florida. After three years of marriage, the two agreed to separate in March 2011 and were officially divorced in September 2011.

The two never had children while they were married. However, both already had kids from their previous relationships. Heather had a daughter named Julia Champ, whereas Bubba had a son named Tyler.

Even though Heather is known as the ex-wife of Bubba the Love Sponge, she also hit the headlines in 2012 when her s*x tape with American wrestling star, Hulk Hogan was leaked on the internet by an American blog called Gawker.

The fitness trainer had said that it was her ex-partner who told her to sleep with Hogan. Later, Hulk Hogan asked the blog to delete the video by giving $100 million, but the Gawker blog gave him $140 million for the video.

Is Heather Clem still married?

The American fitness enthusiast has not revealed any information about her current relationship. However, she seems to be involved with a man called Mike Gagel.

What is Heather Clem’s height?

Bubba the Love Sponge’s ex-wife stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. She weighs around 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. Her measurements are 36-30-34 inches or 91-76-86 centimetres.

Fast facts about Heather Clem

Who is Heather Clem? She is an American model, fitness instructor and entrepreneur. Why is Heather Clem famous? The health and fitness instructor is widely recognized as Bubba the Love Sponge's ex-wife. Where is Heather Clem from? She was born in West Virginia, the United States of America. What is Heather Clem’s age? She is 48 years old as of 2022. She was born on 1 July 1974. What is Heather Clem’s height? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. What is Heather Clem's net worth? The fitness enthusiast has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand. Does Heather Clem have a child? Yes, she has a daughter named Julia Champ. Where is Heather Clem now? She is currently a fitness instructor at the CF-L1 (Cross Fit, Level 1).

Heather Clem is a model, fitness instructor and entrepreneur from the United States. Over the years, she has developed a career as a gym instructor and offers numerous tips on her different social media platforms particularly on Instagram. She is widely known for being Bubba the Love Sponge's ex-wife.

