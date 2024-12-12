Alex Onyia, the CEO of Educare, has given a progress report on Idris Abdulrasheed Adeiza, who scored 323 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Despite his high score, the boy risked staying at home as his bricklayer father could not afford to send him to the university

Alex picked interest in the boy's case, offered to support him and has now shared pictures of the boy at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

Idris Abdulrasheed Adeiza, a brilliant Nigerian lad, has officially resumed for his studies at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

The news was shared on X by the CEO of Educare, Alex Onyia, who had promised to see the boy through school.

Idris gained admission to study at the Federal University of Technology, Akure. Photo Credit: @winexviv

Earlier, the boy's touching story went viral on X. The story went that he scored 323 in the UTME and had no hope of furthering his studies because his dad, who is a bricklayer, was not financially buoyant.

Idris, an indigene of Kogi State, had gained admission to study software engineering at the Akure-based varsity.

Idris now schools at FUTA

In an update on X, Alex shared pictures of Idris at FUTA, Saying he loves the lad's determination. Alex further prayed he would excel and impact different nations. Alex wrote:

"Today, Idris officially starts his university education at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

"He is amongst those who scored above 300 in recent JAMB, but have no means of going to the university. I did an earlier call for them and picked them.

"He will be studying software engineering. I love his determination with strong energy towards success and I pray that he excels and impacts different nations."

People commend Alex Onyia

@Candydgreat said:

"God bless you sir. I can see hunger to do exploits in his eyes. Ya gazie."

@krisbhude1 said:

"Amen.....Bros nah person like you supposed be minister for education...."

@ChrisSiwon said:

"Look at the bed, 1986 bed and look the wall wey person wan learn engineer."

@mosesbenedict12 said:

"Thanks sir for your unweaving support for education."

@Humanxxx001 said:

"I admire how you’ve chosen to tackle Nigeria’s numerous issues from a foundational perspective; educate the masses which would causes an obvious paradigm shift of their thoughts , and have a literate populace who can make sound decisions that would impact society at large 🙏."

@seunadisa said:

"Wow, I admire your passion for these guys. Pls, don't leave them alone. Continue to guide and mentor them. They're going places."

Brilliant boy who failed to get admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a boy who failed to land university admission despite scoring over 300 in the UTME for three straight years

A man, Shedrack, who sought help for the brilliant boy, revealed that he aced his post-UTME on those three occasions.

In a Facebook post, Shedrack shared John's 2024 UTME score, which was below his previous years' results.

Source: Legit.ng