Toosweet Annan's biography: parents, daughter, is he married?

Toosweet Annan is a Ghanaian-Nigerian actor, model, fashion designer, film producer and entrepreneur. He gained immense popularity after playing Theon in the 2019 film P over D. He is also recognized for his roles in various movies, including Best Man (2015), Brown Sugar (2018) and Happy Death Day (2014).

Photo: @toosweetannangh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Toosweet made his acting debut in 2010 when he appeared in the drama film The Supremo. He is a fast-rising actor and has appeared in numerous movies. As of 2023, he boasts 49 acting credits. Toosweet is also a rising social media influencer with a considerable following on Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Toosweet Annan Nickname Eurostar Gender Male Date of birth 25 August 1985 Age 37 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Ashanti, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Nigerian-Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Children 2 High school Nungua Senior High School College Ghanatta College of Arts Profession Actor, model, film producer, fashion designer, entrepreneur Instagram @toosweetannangh Net worth $700,000

Toosweet Annan's biography

The fast-rising actor was born in Ashanti, Ghana and raised by his Nigerian mother. He is the firstborn and has three siblings. He is a Ghanaian-Nigerian citizen of African heritage. Toosweet Annan's father is from Ghana.

He completed his high school education at Nungua Senior High School in Ghana, where he studied Visual Arts. He later enrolled at Ghanatta College of Arts in Accra, Ghana, where he pursued fine arts.

How old is Toosweet Annan?

The Ghanaian-born actor is 37 years old as of January 2023. When was Toosweet Annan born? He was born on 25 August 1985. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Toosweet Annan is a professional actor, model, film producer and entrepreneur. He began his career as an actor and made his first on-screen appearance in 2010 when he was cast to play Too Sweet in the drama film The Supremo. Toosweet first gained prominence in 2014 when he was featured in the movie Happy Death Day. However, his big break came in 2019 when he appeared in the film P over D as Theon.

Toosweet Annan's movies

His outstanding performance has landed him numerous roles in different movies, and currently, he boasts 49 acting credits under his name. Here is a list of his movies according to his IMDb profile.

Year Movie Role 2010 The Supremo Too Sweet 2014 Jackie Goes to School Joshua 2014 Jack and Jill Greg 2014 Happy Death Day 2014 The Living Ghost Charles 2015 Best Man Duke 2015 Separate Lives Greg 2016 Circle of Trust Shaggy 2016 Memory Lane Michael 2018 Black Men Rock Sly 2018 S*x Love Laurel 2018 Sometimes in Yesterday Max 2018 Brown Sugar 2019 Girlfriends Papi 2019 P over D Theon 2019 My one beautiful love story Ayetey 2019 Nanny for Christmas Agyemang 2020 Throwback Jerry 2020 Grace Osborn 2020 Sharon's Call Stanley 2021 Saving Rose Andrew 2021 Stitches Samson 2022 My Love Story Claus 2022 Reversal Harrison 2022 Things Men Do Yemi 2022 Single Not Searching Malik 2022 Drops of Mercy Joshua 2022 Hunter’s Son 2022 Insecure Benjamin

The actor has also won numerous awards and nominations for his remarkable performance in various movies. Some of his awards include Best Actor of the Year 2022, Best Dressed Award winner in the Ghana Movie Awards and Nomination for the City People Movie Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Besides acting, Toosweet is also an entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of a pub called Briefcase. He is also a popular social media influencer with over 331 thousand followers on Instagram. He endorses various brands, such as Luxé Skin by Ennys and Elite Collection, on his pages.

What is Toosweet Annan’s net worth?

The Ghanaian-Nigerian actor has an alleged net worth of $700 thousand. His primary source of income is his acting career, businesses and paid partnerships.

Is Toosweet Annan married?

The actor is yet to marry. However, he was previously allegedly in a romantic relationship with Sermira Adams, a Ghanaian actress and fitness enthusiast. The speculations began after they shared their wedding pictures on their respective Instagram accounts in September 2017.

The actor is also reportedly dating a Ghanaian model named Matilda Naa Quaye.

The actor has two daughters named Novanna, born on 15 May 2013 and Adriel, born on 28 April 2018. However, details of their mother remain undisclosed.

Fast facts about Toosweet Annan

Who is Toosweet Annan? He is a Ghanaian-Nigerian actor, model, fashion designer and entrepreneur best known for portraying Theon in the 2019 film P over D. Is Toosweet Annan his real name? No. The name might have originated from a role he played in The Supremo. Where is Toosweet Annan from? He was born in Ashanti, Ghana. What is Toosweet Annan’s age? He is 37 years old as of January 2023. Does Toosweet Annan have a daughter? Yes, he has two daughters named Novanna and Adriel. Who are Toosweet Annan's parents? The actor has not disclosed the identity of his parents. However, her mother is from Nigeria, while her father is from Ghana. What is Toosweet Annan’s net worth? The actor has an alleged net worth of $700 thousand.

Toosweet Annan is a Ghanaian-Nigerian actor, model, fashion designer and entrepreneur. He is best recognized for his appearances in the movie P over D. He is also a social media influencer with a significant following on Instagram.

READ ALSO: Laura Sohn's biography: age, height, husband, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published Laura Sohn's biography. Laura Sohn is an up-and-coming American actress and model. She was born on 1 August 1994 in New Jersey, United States, but currently resides in San Francisco, California, USA.

Laura Sohn made her professional acting debut in 2016 when she appeared in the short film The Vampire Leland as Fang W*ng. She, however, gained immense prominence after appearing in the American crime thriller television series The Blacklist as Alina Park. The actress has also appeared in other movies and TV shows such as NCIS: New Orleans, Worth and Instinct.

Source: Legit.ng