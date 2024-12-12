International music star Selena Gomez is off the street as she gets engaged to her man Benny Blanco

She made her engagement public via a post on her Instagram story before proceeding to post on her page

Celebrities like Cardi B and Jennifer Anniston have showered their congratulatory messages on the bride-to-be

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will marry soon after he cemented their relationship with a proposal.

The Love Birds first collaborated on music in 2019. But it wasn't until 2023 that the pair officially announced their relationship, with Blanco once again working on a song with Gomez, “Single Soon,” in August of that year.

Selena Gomez announces her engagement to Benny Blanco. Credit: @selenagomez

Source: Instagram

While on Kai Cenat's livestream, Blanco recounted how Selena asked him on a date. He noted that they had been really good friends before then. He also talked about how much he fancied her, which made Cenat blush.

Selena shared the good news on her Instagram page.

See the post below:

Among the beautiful comments spotted was that of Rapper Cardi B and Selena's best friend, Taylor Swift, who already said he would be her flower girl at the wedding.

Recall that Justin Beiber and Selena Gomez used to date from 2010 to 2018 before going their separate ways.

In September 2024, the singer revealed that she would not be able to bear children due to medical reasons.

Many congratulate Selena Gomez

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@itsbennyblanco:

"Hey wait… that’s my wife."

@jenniferaniston:

"HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama! ❤️💫."

@rarebeauty:

"CONGRATULATIONS 🥹💍 so happy for you two!!"

@connarfranklin:

"You both deserve all the happiness in the world… So beyond happy for you both 😍 @selenagomez @itsbennyblanco."

@iamcardib:

"Waiiiitttt hold on 😱😱😱😱😱❤️❤️❤."

@ashleybenson:

"Congrats lovey. So happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@tombachik:

"Congratulations Love!! 💍 💎 So Happy for you both!! 🤍🤍🤍."

@elnaz_golrokh:

"Oh my goodness!!! Congratulations Queen Selena !!!✨🫶🏻❤️."

Selena Gomez speaks on relationship with Rema

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned American superstar Selena Gomez spoke about her admiration for the Mavin star Rema.

On a recent foreign podcast, Selena disclosed when she first connected with Rema's music and explained how it captivated her.

The Popstar revealed that her admiration for the Dumebi breakout star has grown, solidifying her place as a devoted fan.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

