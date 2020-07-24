Bryiana Noelle Flores' bio: Who is Rob Dyrdek's stunning wife?

Bryiana Noelle Flores is an entrepreneur, model, and beauty queen from the United States of America. She is best known as Rob Dyrdek's wife. Her husband is an American entrepreneur, actor, producer, reality TV personality, and former professional skateboarder.

Skateboarder Rob Dyrdek and Bryiana Noelle Flores attend Express Yourself 2015 presented by P.S. ARTS at Barker Hangar on November 15, 2015, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: David Livingston

Although Bryiana Noelle Flores is best known as Rob Dyrdek's wife, she had found fame before marrying her celebrity husband. She had already established herself working for the Playboy magazine. She is a winner of the 2014 World's Perfect Pageant. In addition to this, she is the president of Iconic Beauty, a brand that supports women's empowerment.

Profile summary

Full name: Bryiana Noelle Flores

Bryiana Noelle Flores Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: July 21 1991

July 21 1991 Age: 30 years old (as of 2021)

30 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth : Salinas, California, USA

: Salinas, California, USA Current residence: Beverly Hills, California

Beverly Hills, California Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'3"

5'3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds : 108

: 108 Weight in kilograms: 49

49 Body measurements in inches : 32-25-33

: 32-25-33 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-63-83

: 81-63-83 Shoe size: 5 (US)

5 (US) Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Father : Brian Flores

: Brian Flores Marital status : Married

: Married Husband : Rob Dyrdek

: Rob Dyrdek Children : 2

: 2 Profession : Model and entrepreneur

: Model and entrepreneur Net worth : $ 3 million

: $ 3 million Instagram : @bryianadyrdek

: @bryianadyrdek Facebook:

Who is Bryiana Noelle Flores?

Bryiana Noelle Flores is an American model and a successful entrepreneur. She has established herself as a top model.

Bryiana Dyrdek sipping some wine. Photo: @bryianadyrdek

As a child, she was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease. Due to her illness, the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her a wish of swimming with dolphins in Hawaii. Fortunately, she recovered from the sickness after taking consistent medications.

At school, Bryiana Noelle had to struggle with constant bullying because of her body. Whenever she expressed her desire of becoming a model, people would always discourage her, but she did not give up on her dream.

How old is Bryiana Noelle Flores?

The model was born on July 21 1991. As of 2021, Bryiana Noelle Flores' age is 30 years old. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. For those wondering, what is Bryiana Noelle Flores' nationality? She has an American nationality.

Where is Bryiana Noelle Flores from? She was born in Salinas, but she grew up in Los Banos, California.

What race is Bryiana Noelle Flores?

The celebrity wife has a mixed ethnic background. Although not much is known about Bryiana Noelle Flores' parent's nationality, she is of Chinese, Blackfoot, Caucasian, Filipino, and Cherokee descent.

What does Bryiana Noelle Flores do for a living?

Currently, she is the president of Iconic Beauty, a cosmetics brand that sells women's beauty products. She began pursuing modelling after graduating from high school. She was crowned Miss Teen of the Nation in 2008 and Miss California Teen.

These competitions became a significant stepping-stone to achieving her dreams. In September 2013, she posed for Playboy Magazine and was named the Playmate of the Month.

In 2014, her fame increased after she won the World's Perfect Pageant. Today, she is among the most sought-after brand endorsers and models in the industry.

Personal life

Bryiana is married to Rob Dyrdek, a former professional skateboarder, co-founder of Black Feather Whisky and an investor in Beatbox Beverages and Beach Whiskey brands.

Rob Dyrdek and his family. Photo: @bryianadyrdek

The duo met in 2013 at an event. Later, Rob proposed to Noelle during a trip to Disneyland when they were seeing the Aladdin show. Bryiana became Rob Dyrdek's wife officially in September 2015. Bryiana Noelle Flores' wedding was a low-key affair as only close friends and relatives were on the guest list.

Kodah Dash Dyrdek is the couple's first child; he was born in 2016. A year later, in December, they welcomed their daughter, Nala Ryan Dyrdek.

Rob Dyrdek's family lives in a sprawling Beverly Hills mansion which was designed by Lux Living.

Bryiana Dyrdek's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $3 million. On the other hand, her husband Rob has a net worth of $100 million.

Body measurements

The model weighs 49 kgs and stands at a height of 5 feet 3 inches. She has black hair and brown eyes. Her bust, waist, and hips measurements are 32-25-33 inches, respectively.

Social media presence

Rob Dyrdek's wife is active on several social media platforms. Bryiana Noelle Flores' Instagram account has 679k followers, while her Facebook account has more than 680k followers.

Bryiana Noelle Flores is a model and entrepreneur who is incredibly successful. She is also a caring wife who enjoys spending most of her time with her family.

