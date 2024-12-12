Nigeria’s top filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, recently met Germany’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier

The German politician was recently in Lagos, and the Nollywood actor was captured on video having a chat with him

Kunle Afolayan’s interaction with Germany’s president left many social media users impressed as they praised the actor

Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan is making headlines after he met with the president of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The German politician was recently in Nigeria, and a reception was organised for him at the Nike Art Gallery in Lagos.

Several celebrities and public figures were at the event, including top Nollywood actor Kunle Afolayan.

Nigerians react to videos as Kunle Afolayan meets Germany's president Frank Walter Steinmeier. Photos: @kunleafo

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Anikulapo director updated fans on how it went. Kunle Afolayan posted a series of photos and videos from the event. One of them captured him chatting with President Steinmeier and telling him about his first visit to Germany.

The Nigerian filmmaker accompanied the snaps with a caption where he wrote:

“I was privileged to have been invited to meet The President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the reception held for him at the Nike art gallery Lagos. It was a night of fun with my friend Nd brothers in the art.”

See snaps of Kunle Afolayan with Germany’s president below:

Reactions as Kunle Afolayan meets with the president of Germany

After Kunle Afolayan updated Nigerians on his meeting with Germany’s president, Steinmeier, several netizens were impressed with him and took to his comment section to react. Read some of their comments below:

realmiriamcole:

“My mentor 👏.”

Funmmygclassic:

“Sending loads of love from here in Germany.”

rasheedatbunmi:

“Lovely 🙌.”

abimbola__oluwole:

“Uncle K, you inspire a lot of us. Keep soaring higher ❤️.”

angelictouchproductions:

“Keep soaring higher big brother 🔥.”

Oyindamolasanni_:

“Such an inspiring post 👏 WELL DONE MENTOR ❤️❤️❤️.”

tundefad:

“Boss And Mentor ❤️.”

omisoreolasojis:

“Well done boss 🙌🏾.”

officialtjaze:

“He who is diligent in his work shall sit before kings 🔥”

Olatwinx:

“For the culture for the culture!”

Shoes_by_demokraft:

“So beautiful to see, Hope he visits my workshop too👏.”

Ayamkashi_31:

“It’s good to see @patorankingfire outside again.”

queenkatenana:

“If you’re big you’re big that’s on period.”

I_ambronzyomoosun:

“When you’re big you’re big Abeg clear road for the man Wey sabi @kunleafo.”

amgoddey:

“I think say the man no hear English before, cos he spoke German when he was with tinubu, congratulations sir.”

villaregalliaconcept:

“Doings 🙌.”

iamwilliamz:

“Your great work speak for you👏.”

