Kunle Afolayan Meets German President Steinmeier, Videos Trend: “When You’re Big, You’re Big”
- Nigeria’s top filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, recently met Germany’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier
- The German politician was recently in Lagos, and the Nollywood actor was captured on video having a chat with him
- Kunle Afolayan’s interaction with Germany’s president left many social media users impressed as they praised the actor
Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan is making headlines after he met with the president of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
The German politician was recently in Nigeria, and a reception was organised for him at the Nike Art Gallery in Lagos.
Several celebrities and public figures were at the event, including top Nollywood actor Kunle Afolayan.
Taking to his official Instagram page, the Anikulapo director updated fans on how it went. Kunle Afolayan posted a series of photos and videos from the event. One of them captured him chatting with President Steinmeier and telling him about his first visit to Germany.
Mixed reactions as Iyabo Ojo shares destinations of Priscy’s 4-part wedding in 2025: “Too much info”
The Nigerian filmmaker accompanied the snaps with a caption where he wrote:
“I was privileged to have been invited to meet The President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the reception held for him at the Nike art gallery Lagos. It was a night of fun with my friend Nd brothers in the art.”
See snaps of Kunle Afolayan with Germany’s president below:
Reactions as Kunle Afolayan meets with the president of Germany
After Kunle Afolayan updated Nigerians on his meeting with Germany’s president, Steinmeier, several netizens were impressed with him and took to his comment section to react. Read some of their comments below:
realmiriamcole:
“My mentor 👏.”
Funmmygclassic:
“Sending loads of love from here in Germany.”
rasheedatbunmi:
“Lovely 🙌.”
abimbola__oluwole:
“Uncle K, you inspire a lot of us. Keep soaring higher ❤️.”
angelictouchproductions:
“Keep soaring higher big brother 🔥.”
Oyindamolasanni_:
“Such an inspiring post 👏 WELL DONE MENTOR ❤️❤️❤️.”
Old video of Dapper’s car gift to Hilda Baci trends amid record label drama: “Na Shallipopi’s money”
tundefad:
“Boss And Mentor ❤️.”
omisoreolasojis:
“Well done boss 🙌🏾.”
officialtjaze:
“He who is diligent in his work shall sit before kings 🔥”
Olatwinx:
“For the culture for the culture!”
Shoes_by_demokraft:
“So beautiful to see, Hope he visits my workshop too👏.”
Ayamkashi_31:
“It’s good to see @patorankingfire outside again.”
queenkatenana:
“If you’re big you’re big that’s on period.”
I_ambronzyomoosun:
“When you’re big you’re big Abeg clear road for the man Wey sabi @kunleafo.”
amgoddey:
“I think say the man no hear English before, cos he spoke German when he was with tinubu, congratulations sir.”
villaregalliaconcept:
“Doings 🙌.”
iamwilliamz:
“Your great work speak for you👏.”
Kunle, Aremu put differences aside
In a previous report by Legit.ng, Aremu and his elder brother, Kunle Afolayan, finally settled their fight and united to give their late mother a befitting burial.
The two have been at loggerheads over an issue fans were unsure of, and they have not been on speaking terms for a long time.
Some videos were sighted of the two of them having a nice time at Kunle's KAP Village, where they were having a funeral rite for their mother.
Source: Legit.ng
