Áine Rose Daly’s biography: age, height, birthday, parents

Áine Rose Daly is a British actress, singer and social media personality. The actress is best known for appearing in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Hanna, and Boiling Point. Áine is also active in the music industry as an up-and-coming singer.

Áine Rose Daly started her career in the entertainment industry as an actor in 2016 in the YouTube short film Dead End Friends.

Profile summary

Full name Áine Rose Daly Gender Female Date of birth 15 December 1996 Age 25 years (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Jersey, Channel Islands, Europe Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 108 Weight in kilograms 49 Body measurements in inches 30-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres 76-60-81 Shoe size 6 (UK) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Father Anton Daly Mother Marie Daly Siblings 1 Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Dustin Dooley School Hautlieu School, Jersey Profession Singer, actress, social media personality Net worth $200,000

Áine Rose Daly’s bio

The actress was born in a family of two children. She hails from Jersey, Channel Islands. Who are Áine Rose Daly’s parents? Her mother is Marie Daly, and her father is Anton Daly. Is Áine Rose Daly Irish? Yes, the actress is of Irish heritage.

Áine was raised alongside her elder brother named Tadhg. He is a well-known professional musician and songwriter based in London, England, United Kingdom.

How old is Aine Rose Daly?

Áine Rose Daly’s age is 25 years as of July 2022. When is Áine Rose Daly’s birthday? The actress was born on 15 December 1996. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career highlights

Áine Rose is an actress and singer. She started her acting career in 2016 when she appeared in the short film Dead End Friends on YouTube. Since then, she has appeared in a number of films and TV series.

Below are the actress' credits, according to IMDb:

Year Movies and TV shows Role 2017 What You Are Witch 2019 Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Annabelle Schenkel 2021 The Cursed Anne-Marie 2019-2021 Hanna Sandy Phillips 2021 Boiling Point Robyn

Áine is also an up-and-coming singer. In 2020, she released her first song titled Miles. To date, she has released three tracks, including Places and Learn To Fly.

The British singer uploads all of her music videos on her self-titled YouTube channel. She is active on TikTok and Instagram, as well as Twitter.

What is Áine Rose Daly’s net worth?

According to Networth & Salary, her net worth is approximately $200,000. However, since the source is unverified, this information regarding her net worth is unreliable.

Who is Áine Rose Daly’s boyfriend?

The British actress is in a relationship with Dustin Dooley. The duo met when Áine started her music journey.

Áine Rose Daly’s boyfriend is a producer, songwriter, remixer and recording engineer. Dustin is based at the iconic Strongrooms Studios in London.

How tall is Áine Rose Daly?

Áine Rose Daly’s height is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 centimetres). She weighs approximately 108 pounds (49 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 30-24-32 (76-60-81 centimetres).

Fast facts about Áine Rose Daly

Áine Rose Daly is a successful actress and singer from Jersey, Channel Islands. She is known by many on the big screen by appearing in films such as The Cursed (2021), Boiling Point (2021) and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan TV series in 2019.

