Ashi Khanna’s biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend

Who is Ashi Khanna? She is a model and online content creator from India, known for her engaging content such as lip-syncs, dance, fashion and beauty tips, and recipes on YouTube and TikTok. She enjoys a massive following on various social media platforms.

Content creator Ashi Khanna has been an online entertainer for almost a decade, and her engaging content has amassed her a huge online audience. The entertainer, Fashion Nova ambassador, is a member of NOFILTR.GROUP, an influencer incubator and management company.

Full name Ashima Khanna Gender Female Date of birth 5 March 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New Delhi, India Current residence New Delhi, India Nationality Indian Ethnicity Asian Religion Hinduism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-97 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Swati Khanna Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Tanzeel Khan School NK Bagrodia Global School College IP University of Delhi Profession Content creator, Instagram model Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @ashi_khanna TikTok @ashi_khanna12 YouTube Ashi Khanna

Ashi Khanna’s biography

The online content creator was born and brought up in New Delhi, India. She has a younger brother and was raised by her mother, Swati Khanna. The entertainer reportedly attended NK Bagrodia Global School for her high school education. Later, she pursued a degree in Journalism at the IP University of Delhi.

Ashi currently resides in New Delhi, India, where she is pursuing her career. She is an Indian national of Asian ethnicity.

When is Ashi Khanna’s birthday?

The Indian online influencer marks her birthday on 5 March every year and was born in 1998. She is 25 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Why is Ashi Khanna so famous? She is an online content creator popular on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. She joined Instagram in May 2014 and has shared numerous fashion modelling pictures and videos about her lifestyle. She boasts 1.7 million followers on the platform as of this writing, where she also endorses brands such as Fashion Nova and e.l.f. Cosmetics and Skincare.

She is a TikTok personality with an audience of approximately 1.5 million as of writing. On the platform, she posts lip-syncs, dance, pranks, and fashion. The entertainer also has a self-titled YouTube channel with about 850 thousand subscribers as of writing, created in August 2017. The content on the channel includes travel vlogs, fashion and beauty tips, recipes, and other relatable videos.

According to IMDb, the model was featured in Anshul Seth and Vibhas’s music video Tera Naa in 2020.

How much is Ashi Khanna worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be ranging between $1 million - $5 million. Earnings from her social media endeavours, such as brand endorsements, are her primary sources of income.

Are Tanzeel Khan and Ashi Khanna still dating?

They have been an item since 2017. The singer was 17 years old when they first met. Ashi Khanna's BF is an Indian singer, songwriter, and social media influencer with a massive following on social media.

What is Ashi Khanna’s height?

The YouTube star stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-28-38 inches (86-71-97 centimetres).

Fast facts about Ashi Khanna

Where was Ashi Khanna born? She was born and raised in New Delhi, India. What nationality is Ashi Khanna? She is an Indian national of Asian ethnicity. What is Ashi Khanna’s age? Her age is 25 years as of 2023. She was born on 5 March 1998. What is the occupation of Ashi Khanna? She is a rising model and online content creator. What is Ashi Khanna’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. Who is Ashi Khanna’s boyfriend? The entertainer is dating singer and songwriter Tanzeel Khan. In total, she has been in four serious relationships. How tall is Ashi Khanna? Her height is approximately 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

Ashi Khanna has been a social media entertainer for almost a decade and boasts a massive fan following across different platforms. The New Delhi-based entertainer shares captivating modelling shots on Instagram and has been featured in a single music video. She is dating Tanzeel Khan, a singer and social media influencer.

