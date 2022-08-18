Nick Hargrove’s biography: age, height, siblings, relationship

Who is Nick Hargrove? Nick Hargrove is an American actor who has appeared in several films and TV shows. He rose to stardom after playing Parker Wagner-Caine in the popular TV series Charmed. He has also been featured in various print ads, voiceovers, and TV commercials.

The actor attends the HFPA and THR Golden Globe Ambassador Party at Catch LA in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Nick Hargrove started his acting career in 2017 when he starred in the movie, The Wrong Mother. He has since appeared in other films and television shows, including Single Parents and Devotion.

Profile summary

Full name Nick Hargrove Gender Male Date of birth 3 September 1992 Age 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8 Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light blue Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Actor, model Net worth $600,000 Instagram @nickhargrove

Nick Hargrove's biography

The American actor was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. Nick Hargrove's siblings are Nelson (brother) and Saskia (sister). The American celebrity is a graduate of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, where he received a degree in German and Economics.

How old is Nick Hargrove?

Dove Cameron, Sofia Wylie and Nick attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration at Catch in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Nick Hargrove's age is 30 years old as of 2022. The Hollywood star was born on 3 September 1992. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Hargrove is a well-known actor and model. Since childhood, he has been passionate about acting. He made his acting debut in 2017 when he was cast as Derek in the movie The Wrong Mother.

The same year he landed another role as Nick in the film M.F.A. However, his big break came when he appeared as Parker Wagner-Caine in the TV series Charmed.

Is Nick Hargrove still on Charmed? Unfortunately, he is no longer on Charmed. His filming season on Charmed ended in April 2019. However, he has made several appearances in the second season as a recurring guest.

What movies does Nick Hargrove play in?

The famous actor has appeared in several movies and television shows. Below are all his acting credits according to his IMDb profile:

Year TV series and movies Role 2022 Devotion Carol Mohring 2018-2020 Charmed Parker Wagner-Caine 2020 Single Parents Brian 2019 The Other Lucas 2018-2019 Counterpart Werner 2018 Medal of Honor German Soldier #3 2017 Closure Dom 2017 M.F.A. Nick 2017 The Wrong Mother Derek

Aside from acting, he is also a model and social media personality. The actor has an Instagram account, where he shares his modelling and travel photos. His Instagram page has over 200 thousand followers at the time of writing.

What is Nick Hargrove's net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the actor is allegedly worth $600,000. However, this information is not from a reliable source. He earns his income mainly from his acting career.

Who is Nick Hargrove dating?

Actor and Sarah Jeffery attend the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Little is known about Nick Hargrove's relationship as he prefers to keep his dating life away from the media. He is, however, presumed to be single.

Previously, he was in a relationship with his fellow Charmed co-star, Sarah Jeffery but broke up in 2021.

How tall is Nick Hargrove?

Nick Hargrove's height is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres), and he weighs approximately 158 pounds (72 kilograms). He has brown hair and light blue eyes.

FAQs

Who is Nick Hargrove? He is an American actor known for his appearance in several films and TV shows such as Medal of Honor and Single Parents. Who is Nick Hargrove's girlfriend? The actor is currently not dating. However, he was previously in a relationship with Sarah Jeffery. How old is Nick Hargrove? The actor is currently 30 years old. He was born on 3 September 1992. Are Sarah Jeffery and Nick Hargrove still dating? Unfortunately, the two went their separate ways in 2021. However, they are still close friends. Where is Nick Hargrove from? The famous actor was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. He currently lives in Los Angeles, California, USA. What is Nick Hargrove's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $600 thousand as of 2022. How tall is Nick Hargrove? The American actor is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres) tall.

Nick Hargrove is an American actor and model popularly recognized for his role as Parker Wagner-Caine in the TV series Charmed. He has also appeared in other TV series and films and has nine acting credits under his name.

