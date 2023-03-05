Yodit Yemane’s biography: age, height, measurements, net worth

Yodit Yemane is an American model famous for collaborating with top fashion brands such as Fashion Nova and PrettyLittleThing. She is also a television personality and social media influencer popular on Instagram.

Yodit Yemane enjoys travelling with her boyfriend. Her favourite colour is grey, and she loves sushi. She also revealed that her celebrity crush is American rapper, singer and songwriter Frank Ocean.

Profile summary

Full name Yodit Yemane Nickname Jodie Joe Gender Female Date of birth 23 June 1997 Age 26 years (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Boca Raton, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Eritrean Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6” Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Single Profession Model, TV personality, social media influencer Net worth $1 million

Yodit Yemane’s biography

Jodie Joe was born Yodit Yemane in Boca Raton, Florida. She is of Eritrean descent. The television personality keeps her personal life private and has not shared any details about her family. She revealed in an interview that she got the nickname Jodie from her third-grade teacher, who mispronounced her first name, Yodit. She liked the name Jodie and has since used it as her nickname.

How old is Yodit Yemane?

The social media influencer is 26 years old as of 2023. Yodit Yemane's birthday is 23 June 1997. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Why is Yodit Yemane famous?

Yodit Yemane is a renowned fashion model, television personality and social media influencer. She has been passionate about modelling since she was young and landed her first modelling gig in high school. Born in Florida, Yemane relocated to Los Angeles, California, after high school to pursue her modelling dream.

Jodie has worked with fashion and beauty brands such as Fashion Nova, PrettyLittleThing, Industry LOCs Hair and Sorella Boutique. She was also a guest on Nick Cannon’s musical comedy improv show, Wild ‘N Out, in 2015. She has a following of 1.2 million on Instagram and over 58K followers on TikTok at the time of writing.

What is Yodit Yemane’s net worth?

Yodit Yemane's net worth is allegedly $1 million as of 2023. She makes a fortune from modelling and television appearances. She also makes money from her Instagram page through endorsement and advertisement deals with brands such as Timberland and Sheikh Shoes.

Did Yodit Yemane have plastic surgery?

In 2016, Jodie appeared to have fuller lips, a thinner nose and a more defined hourglass figure. Fans started speculating that she had undergone plastic surgery to enhance her appearance.

The American model is also thought to have gotten bust and bum implants and liposuction on her thighs and stomach. However, she has yet to address the rumours, and whether she had plastic surgery remains unclear.

Is Yodit Yemane in a relationship?

Yodit Yemane was previously in a relationship with a guy known only as Jake, who she began dating in 2016. However, as Jodie keeps her romantic life private, little is known about their relationship. It is also unclear whether the two are still together.

Yemane was previously rumoured to have been in a relationship with American music producer and DJ Irv Gotti after they were photographed together. However, neither of them has ever addressed the rumours.

Jodie also enjoys a close relationship with Justin Combs, an American actor, producer and footballer, and the son of famous rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. The two have shared multiple videos of them hanging out together. Although their closeness has sparked dating rumours, they have yet to clarify the nature of their relationship.

Yodit Yemane's measurements

The model is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds. Her bust size is 34 inches, her waist size is 24 inches, and her hip size is 38 inches.

FAQs

What is Yodit Yemane’s real name? The model’s real name is Yodit Yemane. What is Yodit Yemane’s age? She is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born on 23 June 1997. What is Yodit Yemane's ethnicity? The TV personality is an African-American of Eritrean descent. What is Yodit Yemane's height? She is 5 feet and 6 inches tall. Did Yodit Yemane have plastic surgery? Although she has been rumoured to have had plastic surgery because of a drastic change in her lips and body shape, the model has not addressed the rumours. Who is Yodit Yemane dating? As of 2016, she was in a relationship with a guy known only as Jake. However, she has kept her dating life away from the spotlight, so it remains unknown whether she is still dating Jake or if she is dating somebody else.

Yodit Yemane is an American model and social media influencer known by her stage name Jodie Joe. She rose to fame for her photos on Instagram and has since worked as a model and brand ambassador for multiple brands, including Fashion Nova and PrettyLittleThing.

