Eduard Martirosyan’s biography: age, height, parents, net worth

Eduard Martirosyan is a young Armenian-Russian TikTok star, social media influencer, and model. He is based in the United States of America and has since gained American citizenship. Martirosyan became famous, making solo TikTok videos and partnering with other content creators on the different social media platforms.

Photo: @eduardhatesinsta on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Martirosyan enjoys working out. He also loves reading in his free time. Additionally, he loves to travel and has visited several exotic destinations like Cancun and Costa Rica. What else would you like to know about him?

Profile summary

Full name Eduard Martirosyan Gender Male Date of birth 16 March 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Yerevan, Armenia Current residence California, United States Nationality Armenian-American Ethnicity Armenian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Single Profession Content creator, social media influencer, model Net worth $9.77 million

Eduard Martirosyan’s biography

The TikToker was born in Yerevan, Armenia. He grew up in Russia until he was 12, and then his family relocated to the United States. The American model got his bachelor’s degree in Financial Analysis from California State University. He later pursued a Master’s in Finance at the same university and graduated in 2022.

Who are Eduard Martirosyan’s parents?

Although he has made many references to his father in his videos, mainly about the differences between American and Armenian fathers, he has not provided any information about his father. Similarly, he has posted several photos of his mother but is yet to reveal her name or what she does.

How old is Eduard Martirosyan?

Photo: @eduardhatesinsta on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Armenian-born star is 25 years old as of 2023. He was born on 16 March 1998. The social media influencer’s zodiac sign is Pisces.

Why is Eduard Martirosyan famous?

Martirosyan is a famous TikTok content creator. He started making TikTok videos during the Covid-19 pandemic era alongside his friend. The star gained popularity when he made a TikTok video saluting Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2020. The video went viral with over 7.5 million views. That video was also his inspiration to create more videos revolving around his cultural background.

Martirosyan enjoys creating solo TikTok videos but has collaborated with other stars, such as Dental Digest. He is also the founder and owner of an official apparel line known as EM clothing.

Eduard has earned a significant following across various social media platforms. In addition to having over 731K followers on Instagram, he has over 7.6 million followers on TikTok and over 776K subscribers on YouTube at the time of writing.

What is Eduard Martirosyan’s net worth?

His net worth is allegedly $ 9.77 million as of 2023. He makes a fortune from his TikTok videos and his clothing line.

Who is Eduard Martirosyan's wife?

The TikToker keeps his romantic life private and has not revealed whether he has a wife or not. He previously revealed in a YouTube video that he had been single for over a year, after having broken up with his girlfriend. The content creator has been rumoured to be gay on several occasions. In response, he posted a TikTok video making fun of the rumours.

How tall is Eduard Martirosyan?

Eduard Martirosyan's height is 5 feet and 9 inches. The Armenian-Russian TikTok star also weighs approximately 161 pounds or 73 centimetres.

FAQs

What is Eduard Martirosyan’s age? The YouTuber is 25 years old as of 2023. He was born on 16 March 1998. How tall is Eduard Martirosyan? He is 5 feet and 9 inches tall. What is Eduard Martirosyan’s nationality? He is Armenian-American. He was born in Yerevan, Armenia, but his family relocated to the United States of America when he was 12. How did Eduard Martirosyan rise to fame? He gained fame during the Covid-19 pandemic when he did a TikTok video saluting Russian President Vladimir Putin, gaining over 7.5 million views. Who is Eduard Martirosyan's dad? The model keeps his family life private and is yet to reveal his father’s identity. Who is Eduard Martirosyan dating? The TikToker is not in any relationship as of 2023.

Eduard Martirosyan is an American TikTok star with Armenian-Russian roots. He rose to fame in 2020 following a video of himself saluting President Putin. He has since focused on incorporating his Amernian-Russian background into his TikTok videos.

READ ALSO: Model Olivia Casta’s biography: age, measurements, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Olivia Casta’s biography. Olivia is an American-Spanish model and social media influencer. She is famous for swimwear, lingerie and fashion modelling.

Olivia started her modelling career at a young age. She rose to fame because of her fashion content on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. She also has a Fansly account, where she posts adult content. The model runs an online store called tinGz, selling shoes and handbags.

Source: Legit.ng