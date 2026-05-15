Train crashes into school bus in Gilgil, causing injuries among school children

Emergency responders quickly assist injured pupils as investigations into the incident begin

Concerns mount over railway crossing safety following recent accident in Nakuru County

Gilgil–Nyahururu, Kenya - A routine school journey turned tragic in Gilgil after a train crashed into a school bus carrying pupils along the Gilgil–Nyahururu road.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Friday, 15 May, when a bus belonging to Teresia’s School attempted to cross a railway line and was struck by an approaching train.

Tragedy as Train Crashes Into School Bus Full of School Children in Kenya

Source: Twitter

Emergency responders and police officers quickly arrived at the scene to rescue the children and assist the injured, as reported by Tuko.

Several pupils were reportedly taken to hospital for treatment, although no deaths had been confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

Authorities launch investigation into crash

Officials have commenced investigations to establish the exact cause of the collision and whether safety procedures were properly observed at the railway crossing.

Images circulating from the scene showed extensive damage to the school bus, including shattered windows and deep dents after the impact with the train.

Witnesses and residents also gathered near the crash site as emergency teams carried out rescue operations.

Concerns rise over railway crossing safety

The incident has renewed concerns over safety measures at railway crossings in Nakuru County and other parts of Kenya.

Teresia’s School operates several learning institutions in Gilgil, catering for pupils from pre-primary to junior secondary levels under both the Competency-Based Curriculum and the 8-4-4 education systems.

Previous railway tragedy recalled

The latest crash comes months after another deadly railway accident in Nakuru County.

In August 2025, at least eight people lost their lives after a cargo train collided with a bus belonging to the Kenya Pipeline Company at Morendat Junction in Naivasha.

Following that incident, Kenya Railways warned motorists and residents to be cautious when crossing railway tracks.

“Motorists and the general public are advised to take caution when crossing the railway line at level crossings to avoid collision with approaching trains,” the agency stated at the time.

Authorities said medical support and emergency assistance were being provided to those affected by the latest crash, while investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Kogi crash leaves 16 dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 16 people died in a road accident on the Lokoja–Okene highway in Kogi state. The crash happened near Aku village along the Osara axis of the highway.

Authorities attributed the crash to fatigue, stating that the vehicle, reportedly on top speed, veered off the road and plunged under a bridge.

Source: Legit.ng