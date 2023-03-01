Angella Summer Namubiru’s biography: age, height, family, net worth

Angella Summer Namubiru is a famous TikTok star, singer, model and social media influencer from Uganda. She is best recognized for her lifestyle, lip-syncs, dance and life in Africa videos on TikTok. She is also known for being proud of her dark skin.

Angella Summer Namubiru began her TikTok journey in 2019. She boasts a huge fan base across various social media platforms, especially on TikTok and YouTube. Angella co-founded Bla.care, a non-governmental organization that helps children and the less privileged in her community.

Full name Angella Summer Namubiru Gender Female Date of birth 3 June 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Uganda Current residence Uganda Nationality Ugandan Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Children 1 Relationship status Single Profession TikTok star, model, musician, social media influencer Net worth $100,000 Instagram @angelasummernamubiru TikTok @angellasummernamu

Angella Summer Namubiru's biography

The social media influencer was born in Uganda. She is a Ugandan citizen of African descent. Angella Summer Namubiru's age is 27 years old as of 2023. She was born on 3 June 1995. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Angella is a TikTok star, model, singer and social media influencer. Before venturing into a social media, the TikTok star concentrated on her music career. She was part of City Rock Entertainment group. She earned little from music, so she decided to start a business of selling wigs. In the process, she began posting videos on TikTok, and eventually, changed her career from singing to being a TikToker.

The model commands a massive following on the platform, with 5.8 million followers and over 160 million likes as of this writing. She mainly shares dance, lifestyle, lip-sync videos, and Ugandan culture-related content. She mostly shoots her videos in the village.

Angella is also famous and active on Instagram, with 349 thousand followers as of now. She uses her account to share her lifestyle pictures and short culture-related videos. She is also on Facebook with 62 thousand followers and on Twitter with over 2.5 thousand followers.

The TikTok star launched her self-titled YouTube channel on 14 January 2014, mainly uploading cooking traditional food videos and other cultural-related videos. Currently, the channel has 619 thousand subscribers.

The social media sensation is also a humanitarian. She co-founded Bla.care, an organization that helps needy children and families in her community. Additionally, she uses her social media platforms to change how people globally view Africa. She also encourages African women to embrace their skin complexion and be proud of it. In 2022, Angella won the African Social Star at the People's Choice Award.

What is Angella Namubiru's net worth?

The TikTok star has an alleged net worth of $100,000. She primarily earns her income from her social media endeavours.

Who is Angela Summer Namubiru's husband?

Angella Summer Namubiru, Peoples Choice Awards winner is not married. However, she has a daughter. The names of her child and baby's dad remains a mystery. In an interview, Angella revealed how she was overcharged for her medical bill when she gave birth to her daughter. It was after she told the doctors that the baby's father was a white man.

What is Angella Summer Namubiru's height?

The Ugandan musician's height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres. She weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Angella Summer Namubiru? She is a Ugandan social media influencer, model, TikTok star and musician. When is Angella Summer Namubiru's birthday? She marks her birthday on 3 June. How old is Angella Summer Namubiru? She is 27 years old as of 2023. What is Angella Summer Namubiru's kid's name? The social media sensation has a daughter, but her name remains a mystery. What is Angella Summer Namubiru's height? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres. What is Angella Summer Namubiru's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $100,000. What is Angella Summer Namubiru's nationality? She is a Ugandan national. Is Angella Summer Namubiru married? She has not publicly discussed her marital status, but she is presumed to be unmarried.

Angella Summer Namubiru is a popular internet personality known for sharing nature and life in Africa videos on TikTok. She has gained considerable popularity across various social platforms. She is the co-founder of Bla.care.

