What is known about Blippi’s wife? Get to know Alyssa Ingham

Alyssa Ingham is an experienced communications manager and a celebrity wife from the United States of America. She is widely recognized as Blippi’s wife-to-be. Her fiancé is a famous YouTuber, children's entertainer, and educator best known for his YouTube channel Blippi.

Photo: @alyssaingham on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Blippi’s wife-to-be? She is called Alyssa Ingham. Blippi and Alyssa got engaged on 2 August 2021. They have a son called Lochlan David John.

Profile summary

Full name Alyssa Ingham Gender Female Date of birth 9 September 1993 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Auburn, Washington, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Dave Mother Susie Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Stevin John Children 1 Education Central Washington University Profession Communications manager

Alyssa Ingham’s biography

The celebrity wife was born and raised in Auburn, Washington, but currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Alyssa’s parents are Dave and Susie. She has a sister named Erin.

She enrolled at Central Washington University in 2015 and graduated in July 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Family Studies.

What is Alyssa Ingham’s age?

Ingham is 29 years old as of 2023. When is Alyssa Ingham’s birthday? She was born on 9 September 1993. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Alyssa Ingham do for a living?

Alyssa is an experienced communications manager currently working at Kideo Productions, Inc. in Seattle, Washington, United States. She has held the position since 2019. She creates educational children's content for a multicultural audience.

Before that, she worked as a youth activities coordinator at AmeriCorps from September 2015 to 2017. She was responsible for developing, implementing, and evaluating programs for youth. Alyssa is also a registered behaviour technician and is certified in QPR, CPR, and HSRC.

Alyssa and Blippi’s relationship

The two began dating in 2015. Alyssa and Blippi got engaged on 2 August 2021 at the beach in Malibu, California, United States. They welcomed their first child, son Lochlan David John, on 9 March 2022.

Alyssa’s fiancé is an American YouTube star, children's entertainer, and educator who gained immense popularity with his YouTube channel Blippi.

Alyssa Ingham’s measurements

The American celebrity wife stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

Fast facts about Alyssa Ingham

Why is Alyssa Ingham famous? She came into the spotlight following her relationship with Stevin John, popularly known as Blippi. What is Alyssa Ingham’s job? She is a communication manager currently working at Kideo Productions, Inc. How old is Alyssa Ingham? She is 29 years old as of 2023. When is Alyssa Ingham’s birthday? The mother of one celebrates her birthday on 9 September annually. She was born in 1993. Who is Blippi married to? The American children’s entertainer and educator is not yet married. He is engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Alyssa Ingham. What is Alyssa Ingham’s height? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. Does Alyssa Ingham have a child? Yes, she has a son named Lochlan David John.

Alyssa Ingham is a skilled communications manager from the United States of America. She is widely known for being Blippi’s wife-to-be. Her fiancé is a popular YouTuber, children's entertainer, and educator. Alyssa currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

READ ALSO: Milan Mirabella’s biography: what is known about FaZe Adapt’s sister?

Legit.ng recently published Milan Mirabella’s biography. She is an American social media influencer and Instagram model. She was born on 2 March 2003 in Arizona, United States, where she currently resides.

Milan Mirabella gained immense popularity for posting her engaging and diverse content including travel vlogs and fashion and beauty tips on YouTube and sharing her modelling pictures on Instagram. She is also famous for being FaZe Adapt’s sister.

Source: Legit.ng