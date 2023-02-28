Danilis Boom’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend

Danilis Boom is a Russian-born YouTube content creator, TikTok star and social media influencer. He rose to fame due to his dance, lip-syncs and funny-related videos on TikTok. He is also famous for his self-titled YouTube channel.

Danilis Boom started his TikTok journey in 2019. She is a member of a TikTok group called XO Team, where TikTok stars from different countries but mainly from Russia gather to collaborate on creating content.

Profile summary

Real name Danila Galintsky Nickname Danilis, Danya Boom Gender Male Date of birth 14 March 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Moscow, Russia Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Russian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Elsa Arca Profession TikTok star, content creator, social media influencer TikTok @danilis_boom

Danilis Boom's biography

The TikTok star was born Danila Galintsyk in Moscow, Russia. He is a Russian national of white ethnicity. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

How old is Danilis Boom?

The social media personality is 21 years old as of 2023. He was born on 14 march 2002. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Why is Danilis Boom famous?

Danilis is a TikTok star, YouTuber, gamer and social media influencer. He is widely recognized for sharing dance, lip-sync and other funny short clips on TikTok, where he boasts over 13 million followers and more than 218 million likes as of this writing.

He is part of a TikTok group called the XO Team. The group was created in 2020, and its founders are Gary Gray and Mary Senn. It is managed by XO Agency and XO Music Label. Some team members include Kristi Krime, Timur Sorokin, Dasha Dzhakeli, Nikolay Spesivtsev, Maks Nemcev, and Kristina Kika Kim.

He created his self-titled YouTube channel on 16 April 2021, mainly uploading challenges, vlogs, and short videos featuring other XO Team members. As of now, the channel has over 1.2 million subscribers.

He is also famous and active on Instagram sharing his lifestyle pictures. His account has 720 thousand followers at the time of writing. The Russian YouTuber is also on Snapchat with over 20 thousand subscribers.

Who is Danya Boom's girlfriend?

The content creator sensation is currently dating Elsa Arca, popularly known as Elsarca. She is a Russian TikTok star and social media personality. She is also a member of the XO Team. Danilis Boom and Elsarca often feature each other on their social media platforms, particularly TikTok.

Danilis previously had a relationship with Nastya Badbarbie, another XO Team member. In addition, he was rumoured to be in a relationship with other XO Team members, such as Kristina Kika Kim and Mary Senn.

What is Danilis Boom's height?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 137 pounds or 62 kilograms.

Fast facts about Danilis Boom

Who is Danilis Boom? She is a Russian-born TikTok star, YouTuber and social media influencer. What is Danilis Boom's real name? His real name is Danila Galintsky. When is Danilis Boom's birthday? She celebrates his birthday on 14 March. What is Danilis Boom's age? The Russian YouTuber is 21 years old as of 2023. How tall is Danilis Boom? The YouTuber is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. What is Danilis Boom's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Pisces. What is Danilis Boom's nationality? He is a Russian citizen. Is Danilis Boom dating Elsarca? Yes, he is currently in a relationship with a fellow TikTok star.

Danilis Boom is a TikTok star, digital content creator and social media influencer. He has garnered an extensive following on TikTok due to his content which has extended to other social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. He is a member of a TikTok content house called XO Team.

