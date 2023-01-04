Vivi-Anne Stein’s biography: where is the star of Dance Moms now?

Vivi-Anne Stein is a Guatemalan-born American dancer and reality TV personality. She rose to prominence after being featured in the 2011 reality TV show Dance Moms.

Vivi-Anne Stein began dancing when she was one and a half years old and went on to hone her skills by enrolling at dance schools. She has been featured in a dance reality TV show and participated in various dance competitions such as Energy National Dance Competitions. The entertainer is an Instagram personality with a rising number of followers.

Profile summary

Full name Vivi-Anne Quinn Nesbitt-Stein Nickname Vivi Gender Female Date of birth 11 September 2004 Age 18 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Guatemala Current residence Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Cathy Nesbitt-Stein Father Mike Stein Relationship status Single School St. Thomas Aquinas High School Profession Dancer, reality TV star, cheerleader Net worth $100 thousand - $1 million

Vivi-Anne Stein’s biography

The teenage dancer was born in Guatemala but grew up in Ohio State, USA, after being adopted. Her adoptive parents are Cathy Nesbitt and Mike Stein. Vivi-Anne Stein’s dad, Mike, is an insurance adjuster and entrepreneur owning the Beef Jerky Store, while her mother, Cathy, is a dance coach and owns Candy Apple's Dance Center.

As for her schooling, she is a student at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Besides studying, Vivi-Anne participates in cheerleading at the school.

Where is Vivi-Anne now? She resides with her family in Ohio, USA.

How old is Vivi-Anne Stein?

The reality TV personality is 18 years old as of 2023. She was born on 11 September 2004. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Vivi-Anne Stein doing now?

Vivi-Anne Stein is a tap dancer and reality TV personality. She developed an interest in dancing at a young age and joined the Abby Lee Dance Company to hone her dancing skills. While at the dance school, she participated in the reality TV show Dance Moms. Later, she left the school and joined her mother’s side at Candy Apple's Dance Center.

She is part of the cast of Candy Apple's Dance Center production, The Nutcracker.

Vivi is also a rising social media personality with a considerable following on Instagram. She shares dance videos and lifestyle pictures with her more than 80 thousand fans on the platform.

What is Vivi-Anne Stein’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be between $100 thousand and $1 million, according to Idol Networth. She makes her money from dance gigs and appearances on TV shows.

How tall is Vivi-Anne Stein?

She stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). Her weight is estimated to be 139 pounds (63 kilograms).

Fast facts about Vivi-Anne Stein

Where was Vivi-Anne Stein born? She was born in Guatemala but currently resides in Ohio, USA. What is Vivi-Anne Stein’s age? Her age is 18 years as of 2023. She was born on 11 September 2004. Was Vivi-Anne Stein adopted? Yes, she was adopted at birth by Cathy Nesbitt and Mike Stein. What is Vivi-Anne Stein’s profession? She is a professional dancer and reality TV personality. How much is Vivi-Anne Stein worth? Her net worth is alleged to range between $100 thousand and $1 million. Is Vivi-Anne Stein dating anyone? The American entertainer is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment. What is Vivi-Anne Stein’s height? Her height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

Vivi-Anne Stein is a dancer and has made a name for herself by participating in the reality TV show Dance Moms. She is also a rising Instagram celebrity with a considerable following on the platform. The dancer resides in Ohio, USA.

