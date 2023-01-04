Vivi-Anne Stein’s biography: where is the star of Dance Moms now?
Vivi-Anne Stein is a Guatemalan-born American dancer and reality TV personality. She rose to prominence after being featured in the 2011 reality TV show Dance Moms.
Vivi-Anne Stein began dancing when she was one and a half years old and went on to hone her skills by enrolling at dance schools. She has been featured in a dance reality TV show and participated in various dance competitions such as Energy National Dance Competitions. The entertainer is an Instagram personality with a rising number of followers.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Vivi-Anne Quinn Nesbitt-Stein
|Nickname
|Vivi
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|11 September 2004
|Age
|18 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Guatemala
|Current residence
|Ohio, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Hispanic
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|139
|Weight in kilograms
|63
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Cathy Nesbitt-Stein
|Father
|Mike Stein
|Relationship status
|Single
|School
|St. Thomas Aquinas High School
|Profession
|Dancer, reality TV star, cheerleader
|Net worth
|$100 thousand - $1 million
Vivi-Anne Stein’s biography
The teenage dancer was born in Guatemala but grew up in Ohio State, USA, after being adopted. Her adoptive parents are Cathy Nesbitt and Mike Stein. Vivi-Anne Stein’s dad, Mike, is an insurance adjuster and entrepreneur owning the Beef Jerky Store, while her mother, Cathy, is a dance coach and owns Candy Apple's Dance Center.
As for her schooling, she is a student at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Besides studying, Vivi-Anne participates in cheerleading at the school.
Where is Vivi-Anne now? She resides with her family in Ohio, USA.
How old is Vivi-Anne Stein?
The reality TV personality is 18 years old as of 2023. She was born on 11 September 2004. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.
What is Vivi-Anne Stein doing now?
Vivi-Anne Stein is a tap dancer and reality TV personality. She developed an interest in dancing at a young age and joined the Abby Lee Dance Company to hone her dancing skills. While at the dance school, she participated in the reality TV show Dance Moms. Later, she left the school and joined her mother’s side at Candy Apple's Dance Center.
She is part of the cast of Candy Apple's Dance Center production, The Nutcracker.
Vivi is also a rising social media personality with a considerable following on Instagram. She shares dance videos and lifestyle pictures with her more than 80 thousand fans on the platform.
What is Vivi-Anne Stein’s net worth?
Her net worth is alleged to be between $100 thousand and $1 million, according to Idol Networth. She makes her money from dance gigs and appearances on TV shows.
How tall is Vivi-Anne Stein?
She stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). Her weight is estimated to be 139 pounds (63 kilograms).
Vivi-Anne Stein is a dancer and has made a name for herself by participating in the reality TV show Dance Moms. She is also a rising Instagram celebrity with a considerable following on the platform. The dancer resides in Ohio, USA.
