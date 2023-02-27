Who is Kate McKinnon's partner? Meet the elusive Jackie Abbott

Jackie Abbott is an actress, artist, and writer from the United States of America. She is widely recognized for being Kate McKinnon's partner. Her girlfriend is a popular American actress, comedian, and writer Known for her work on the popular comedy series The Big Gay Sketch Show and Saturday Night Live. Jackie is also famous for her roles in short films such as New Amsterdam (2018), Thirst (2019), and Thirst (2020).

Kate McKinnon’s partner, Jackie Abbott, is an American actress and photographer. Jackie made her professional acting debut in 2016, appearing in the short film Murder, My Tweet as Millie Mathison. She has also appeared in numerous other short films, including The Contract, New Amsterdam, and Thirst.

Full name Jacqueline Abbott Gender Female Date of birth 4 March 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Stamford, Connecticut, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kate McKinnon Education NYU Tisch School of the Arts Profession Actress, writer, photographer

Jackie Abbott’s biography

The rising actress was born and raised in Stamford, Connecticut, United States of America but currently resides in New York City, New York, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

After completing her high education, the actress enrolled at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in drama in 2014. She also attended acting classes at Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in Manhattan, New York City.

How old is Jackie Abbott?

The American actress is 31 years old as of 2023. When was Jackie Abbott born? She was born on 4 March 1992. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Why is Jackie Abbott famous?

Jackie Abbott is a rising actress, writer, and photographer. She came into the spotlight following her romantic relationship with Kate Mckinnon.

Jackie began her entertainment career by performing at various stage shows and dramas. She has worked in numerous theatrical acts such as Old Names for Wildflowers, Holy Moly, and The Serpent Woman. She also played the role of Elizabeth Proctor in her high school production of Arthur Miller's play The Crucible.

Kate McKinnon’s partner made her acting debut in 2016 when she appeared in the short film Murder, My Tweet as Millie Mathison. She also wrote the short films Thirst I and Thirst 2. She is currently filming the project Miss Sugar Tit. Here is a list of her movies according to her IMDb profile.

Murder, My Tweet

Trouble on Hanzelsphere-7!

Thirst

Afterdeath

Jackie

The Contract

New Amsterdam

Aside from acting, Jackie is also an avid photographer. She owns a website JMA Photography, which contains a collection of her photographs. She also showcases her photography skills on her Instagram page. Additionally, the actress is also experienced in clowning.

Are Kate McKinnon and Jackie Abbott still together?

Kate and Jackie have reportedly been together since 2016. The two made their first public appearance after they were spotted together at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

The couple has, however, kept their relationship under wraps as they have not confirmed any information concerning their relationship. Jackie’s partner is a popular American actress, comedian, and writer best known as a former cast member of the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live and The Big Gay Sketch Show. She came out as a member of the queer community in 2020.

Jackie Abbott’s height and weight

Kate Mckinnon’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. She weighs approximately 117 pounds or 53 kilograms.

Fast facts about Jackie Abbott

Who is Jackie Abbott? She is an American actress, artist, and writer. Where is Jackie Abbott from? The actress was born in Stamford, Connecticut, United States of America. Why is Jackie Abbott famous? She gained prominence following her relationship with Kate McKinnon. What is Jackie Abbott’s age? She is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on 4 March 1992. Who is Kate McKinnon dating? The American actress has reportedly been dating Jackie Abbott since 2016. What is Jackie Abbott’s height? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. Where does Jackie Abbott live? The American photographer currently resides in New York City, New York, United States.

Jackie Abbot is a rising actress, photographer, and writer from the United States of America. She is widely known for being Kate McKinnon's partner. She has appeared in several short films, including The Contract, New Amsterdam, and Thirst. The actress currently resides in New York City, New York, USA.

