Gracie McGraw’s bio: who is the daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw?

Gracie McGraw is a singer and actress from the United States of America. She is best known for her role as Tanya in Tyler Perry’s TV series If Loving You Is Wrong. The actress is also known as country music singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s first daughter.

Gracie McGraw began singing at a young age, following in her parents’ footsteps. She was in a band that released a few songs and is pursuing a career in acting with a single acting credit. The entertainer is represented by CHI Talent Management and Creative Artists Agency.

Profile summary

Full name Gracie McGraw Gender Female Date of birth 5 May 1997 Age 25 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 36-24-38 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-97 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Mother Faith Hill Father Tim McGraw Siblings 2 Relationship status Single College New York University Profession Actress, singer Net worth $800 thousand - $950 thousand Instagram @graciemcgra

Gracie McGraw’s biography

Gracie is the first-born daughter of American country music singer Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, born in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. Her younger siblings are Audrey Caroline and Maggie Elizabeth McGraw. She was diagnosed with the polycystic ovarian syndrome in 2022.

As for her education, the budding actress reportedly completed her undergraduate studies at New York University. Where does Gracie McGraw live? She relocated from Nashville, Tennessee and now resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

How old is Gracie McGraw?

Tim McGraw’s daughter Gracie is 25 years old as of March 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 5 May yearly and was born in 1997. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Gracie McGraw do for a living?

Can Gracie McGraw sing? She was interested in singing since childhood and occasionally sang alongside her parents. Gracie even learnt how to play musical instruments such as guitar by herself.

In college, she was a member of a music band called Tingo, where she was a lead singer and rhythm guitar player. The band released songs such as Underlying Sexual Desire, Fireman, and Tinted Red. Other members of the band are Gracie J, Claire, and Susie. Besides singing, she is also into acting and has been featured in 18 episodes of Tyler Perry’s TV series If Loving You Is Wrong.

Faith Hill's daughter is also a rising social media celebrity with growing followers on Instagram. She frequently shares her lifestyle pictures with approximately 75 thousand followers as of this writing on the platform.

How much is Gracie McGraw worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be between $800 thousand and $950 thousand. Her net worth is attributed to earnings from her budding entertaining career in the music and film industries.

Is Gracie McGraw dating anyone?

The entertainer is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment. However, she once dated a guy whom she introduced to her parents.

What are Gracie McGraw’s measurements?

Tim McGraw's daughter is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kilograms). Her measurements are 36-24-38 inches (91-61-97 centimetres).

Gracie was once a victim of body shaming in 2021 when she was reportedly overweight. As a result, she commenced her weight loss journey and occasionally shares workout session videos on social media showing notable progress.

Fast facts about Gracie McGraw

What is Gracie McGraw’s age? Her age is 25 years as of 2023. She was born on 5 May 1997. Who are Gracie McGraw’s parents? She was born to singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. What is Gracie McGraw’s nationality? She is an American national. Where does Gracie McGraw come from? She hails from Nashville, Tennessee, USA. What is Gracie McGraw’s occupation? She is an actress and singer. Does Gracie McGraw have a child? She does not have a child. How tall is Gracie McGraw? Her height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

Gracie McGraw loved singing from a young age and was a music band member. He accompanied her father to a few concerts. Currently, the entertainer is pursuing an acting career and has a single credit.

Source: Legit.ng