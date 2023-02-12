Adebimpe Oyebade’s biography: age, parents, siblings, husband

Adebimpe Oyebade, known by her stage name as Bimpe, is a Nigerian actress, producer, model, and social media influencer. She is widely recognized for her roles in Nollywood movies such as Adebimpe Omo Oba, That One Time and The Cokers. Adebimpe has starred alongside other top-rated Nollywood stars such as Odunlade Adekola, Taiwo Hassan, and Bukola Adeeyo.

Adebimpe Oyebade began her career as a model. She has worked for many modelling agencies such as Glam Cosmetics and GNG Models Organization. Bimpe is the founder and CEO of her fashion label, Mo Luxury, and a skincare store, Just Horganiks.

Full name Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji Nickname M.O Bimpe, Bimpe Gender Female Date of birth 23 March 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Ijero, Ekiti State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mercy Bolanle Oyebade Siblings 5 Marital status Married Husband Lateef Adedi School Omolete School, Future Asset International College University Ekiti State University (EKSU) Profession Actress, producer, model, entrepreneur, social media influencer Instagram @mo_bimpe

Adebimpe Oyebade's biography

The Nigerian actress originates from Ekiti State (Ijero Ekiti), Nigeria. However, Adebimpe Oyebade's parents raised her in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria. Her mother is called Mercy Bolanle. Bimpe's father is a historian known for telling stories, some of which are adopted in African movies. She was brought up alongside her five siblings, two of them being DJ Charlie and Abimbola Omo Oba.

Education

Bimpe attended Omolete School, and after completing her primary education, she joined Future Asset International College. She later enrolled at Ekiti State University (EKSU), where she graduated with a degree in English. After graduating, she joined National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria, for one year.

How old is Adebimpe Oyebade?

The Nigerian model is 25 years as of February 2023. She was born on 23 March 1997, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

The Nollywood actress began her career as a model before venturing into acting. She has been featured in top-notch publications. She has worked with a few modelling brands like Digest Magazine, Mobe's Clothing, Zirock's Entertainment, and Glam Cosmetics.

Bimpe started her acting career in 2016 when she appeared in Agbede Meji. She has also produced her movies such as Jade's Cross, Entrapped and Dear Sister.

Adebimpe Oyebade's movies and TV shows

Here are some of the movies and TV shows she has been featured in:-

Year Movies & TV shows Role 2022 Romeo Dabira 2022 Ojukoro Olawunmi 2022 Madami Dupe 2022 Iyekan Enitan 2021 Apala Aremun's Wife 2021 Aiye Akamara Bibi 2021 Oosha Aje Elizabeth 2020 Body Bag Kemi 2020 Ero Mi Darasimi 2019 Mask Sholape 2019 Adebimpe Omo Oba Adebimpe

As a scriptwriter, Adebimpe has written a few movies, such as The Cokers and Adebimpe Omo Oba. The actress is also an entrepreneur. She is the founder and CEO of a fashion store, Mo Luxury. She also owns a skincare business called Just Horganiks.

Bimpe is also a social media personality. Her Instagram page has 2 million followers as of writing, and she shares her modelling and lifestyle pictures. She is also active on TikTok, with over 961 thousand followers as of this writing. Bimpe has a Twitter account with more than 71 thousand followers.

On 24 March 2020, she created a YouTube channel where she mostly uploads short movies. Currently, the channel has over 78 thousand subscribers. She also runs another YouTube channel alongside her husband.

The two also have a collaborative TikTok account with over 294 thousand followers now. Additionally, they have an Instagram page with 137 thousand followers at the time of writing.

Who is Adebimpe Oyebade's Husband?

The actress is married to Lateef Adedimeji, a Nollywood actor. The two initially denied to be an item, They later confirmed to be in a relationship, in March 2021, and on 9 August 2021, Lateef proposed to Bimpe.

On 18 December 2021, the two tied the knot in a traditional wedding held at Ijero, Ekiti State, Nigeria. Later, the couple had an Islamic wedding ceremony on 22 December 2021 at Grandeur Event Centre, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria.

There were rumours that the two share a child. This was after after photos of Lateef Adedimeji's wife with a baby bump and a new-born surfaced on social media. Lateef cleared the air, stating that the much-hyped Bimpe's pregnancy was a project for movie.

Fast facts about Adebimpe Oyebade

Who is Adebimpe Oyebade? She is a Nigerian actress, scriptwriter, film producer and model. When is Adebimpe Oyebade's birthday? The social media sensation celebrates her birthday on 23 March. Where is Adebimpe Oyebade from? The Nigerian model hails from Ijero, Ekiti State, Nigeria but was raised in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria. Who are the members of Adebimpe Oyebade's family? Her family consists of her mother, father and five siblings. Who are Adebimpe Oyebade's siblings? She has 5 siblings, two of them are DJ Charlie and Abimbola Omo Oba. Who is Adebimpe Oyebade's husband? She is married to Lateef Adebi, a Nollywood actor. What is Adebimpe Oyebade's child's name? The model is yet to have a child.

Adebimpe Oyebade is a household name in the Nollywood film industry. Since her debut in acting in 2016, she has appeared in several films. She is also a business person who runs a fashion business, Mo Luxury.

