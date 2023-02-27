Gabriella Annalisa’s biography: age, height, net worth, drama

Gabriella Annalisa is a young TikTok star, content creator and social media influencer from the United States. She is popularly known for sharing dance, lip-syncs and comedy-related videos on TikTok. Gabriella has worked alongside social media stars such as Jesse Heffels and Lucas Dobre.

Gabriella Annalisa is a popular social media sensation who has become famous due to her consistent and engaging content on various social media platforms, especially TikTok and Snapchat. She is a member of a TikTok group called Society Las Vegas.

Full name Gabriella Annalisa Gender Female Date of birth 13 March 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-28-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-89 Hair colour Brunette (dyed blonde) Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Dennis Carroll High School Council Rock High School South Profession TikTok star, model, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth $700,000

Gabriella Annalisa's biography

The content creator was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. She is an American citizen of Italian descent. Gabriella currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States. She attended Council Rock High School South and completed in 2019. The Instagram star participated in dancing and cheerleading competitions while at school.

How old is Gabriella Annalisa?

Gabriella Annalisa's age is 22 years as of 2023. She was born on 13 March 2001; her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

She is a TikTok star, artist, model and social media influencer. She is known for her lip-syncs, dances and comedy-related videos on TikTok. She currently boasts over 3.5 million followers, and her videos have reached over 169 million likes. The Instagram star is a member of a content house, Society Las Vegas, where famous TikTok stars gather in Los Vegas to collaborate on creating content.

Gabriella developed an interest in modelling and creating content when in high school. She mostly shares lifestyle, swimwear and modelling photos on Instagram, where she garnered 611 thousand followers at the time of writing. She has worked with popular notable brands like Fashion Nova, Dior, Calvin Klein, Gucci, LV, and YSL.

She launched her YouTube channel on 14 August 2011. The content creator uploads vlogs, pranks, Q&As and challenges. As of now, the channel has over 91 thousand subscribers.

The social media entertainer is also active on Snapchat, with over 1.9 million subscribers and on Twitter, with more than two thousand followers as of this writing. The model is also an entrepreneur. She owns an online merchandise store, Comfrt clothing line, where she sells fashion hoodies. Gabriella is a talent manager at Premier Social Group.

What is Gabriella Annalisa's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $700,000. She earns income from social media endeavours, brand endorsements and the clothing business.

Who is Gabriella Annalisa dating?

The model is currently in a relationship with her fellow TikTok star, Dennis Carroll. Dennis frequently appears in Gabriella's videos. The two have been together since 2021. Unlike her, he is not much into social media.

What is Gabriella Annalisa's height?

The TikTok celebrity stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-28-35 or 86-71-89 centimetres.

Gabriella Annalisa's drama

She was not involved directly in the Society Las Vegas drama. In 2021, the TikTok house, which Gabriella is part of, was at the centre of the drama. It was after a group member, Karina Prieto, left the group claiming she experienced racism. However, Karina later clarified that her statement was misunderstood.

Cole Beckham, also part of the team, denied the allegations of racism, claiming that he was the one who used the racial slur in a song. Gabriella also turned down the claims.

Fast facts about Gabriella Annalisa

Who is Gabriella Annalisa? She is a social media sensation, model, TikTok star and content creator. When is Gabriella Annalisa's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 13 March. Where is Gabriella Annalisa's hometown? The young model hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. What is Gabriella Annalisa's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Pisces. What was Gabriella Annalisa's high school called? She attended Council Rock High School South. What is Gabriella Annalisa's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $700,000. How tall is Gabriella Annalisa? The model is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Gabriella Annalisa is a content creator and social media influencer. She boasts a massive following on different platforms, particularly on TikTok and Snapchat. She founded and manages Comfrt, a clothing-line store.

