Milan Mirabella’s biography: what is known about FaZe Adapt’s sister?

Milan Mirabella is an American social media influencer and Instagram model. She is known for uploading entertaining videos such as travel vlogs and fashion and beauty tips on YouTube and sharing her modelling shots on Instagram. She is also popularly recognised as FaZe Adapt’s sister.

Milan Mirabella was only known as FaZe Adapt’s sister, occasionally appearing in his videos until she established herself as an online influencer. She shares captivating content on various social media platforms and has garnered a significant following over the years.

Profile summary

Full name Milan Mirabella Gender Female Date of birth 2 March 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Arizona, USA Current residence Arizona, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 32-23-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-58-84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Profession Social media influencer Net worth $100 thousand - $1 million

Milan Mirabella’s biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Arizona, United States of America. She grew up alongside four siblings, Alexander Hamilton, Paris, Sydney, and Vienna. Her only brother Alexander Hamilton, famous as FaZe Adapt, is a gamer and social media influencer with a popular YouTube channel.

Where does Milan Mirabella live? FaZe Adapt’s sister currently resides in Arizona, USA. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

How old is Milan Mirabella?

The online entertainer is 20 years old as of 2023. She was born on 2 March 2003. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Why is Milan Mirabella so famous?

Milan was introduced to the social media audience by her brother FaZe Adapt when she occasionally appeared in her brother’s YouTube videos. Later, she created her self-titled channel in July 2015 and ventured into YouTube content creation. She shares numerous engaging content, including recipes, beauty tips, travel vlogs, beauty and fashion tips, with more than 140 thousand subscribers as of writing.

She is popular on Instagram, where she uploads her modelling shots which have captivated a significant audience. Her TikTok account has approximately 17 thousand followers as of writing, and she shares lip-syncs, dance, and fashion videos on the platform. The content creator is also on Twitter, with over 23 thousand followers.

Additionally, she has an account on OnlyFans, where she shares exclusive content with subscribers.

What is Milan Mirabella's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be between $100 thousand and $1 million. Her primary source of income is earnings from her social media endeavours. She also earns from subscriptions to her OnlyFans account.

What is Milan Mirabella’s height?

The Arizona native social media influencer stands at 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres). Her weight is estimated to be 110 pounds (50 kilograms). Her measurements are 32-23-33 inches (81-58-84 centimetres).

Fast facts about Milan Mirabella

What is Milan Mirabella’s age? Her age is 20 years as of 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 2 March every year and was born in 2003. Who are Milan Mirabella’s siblings? She has four siblings, her brother Alexander Hamilton and sisters Paris, Sydney, and Vienna. Where is Milan Mirabella from? She was born and raised in Arizona, USA, where she currently lives. What is Milan Mirabella's occupation? She is a social media influencer, popular on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. How much is Milan Mirabella worth? Her net worth is alleged to range between $100 thousand and $1 million. Is Milan Mirabella dating anyone? She is seemingly not in a relationship with anyone at the moment. How tall is Milan Mirabella? Alexander Hamilton’s younger sister stands at 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) tall.

Milan Mirabella is a social media entertainer with a popular YouTube channel and a considerable following on Instagram and TikTok. She is also famous as the sister of FaZe Clan member Alexander Hamilton. The entertainer currently resides in Arizona, USA.

