Suede Brooks' biography: age, family, boyfriend, net worth

Suede Brooks is an American fashion model and social media influencer. She gained popularity on social media platforms for sharing engaging content such as dance videos, lip-syncs, and beauty and fashion tips. Her popularity rose in 2021 after she was seen with rapper Drake, sparking dating rumours.

Growing up, Suede Brooks was a cheerleader, dancer, and performer. She discovered her passion for YouTube content creation in middle school when she faced many challenges, including bullying. She now has a thriving social media entertainment career with millions of followers across various platforms.

Profile summary

Full name Suede Brooks Gender Female Date of birth 8 February 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Current residence Las Vegas, NV, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 33-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 84-61-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lisa Father Steven Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Social media influencer, model Net worth $1.2 million Instagram @suedebrooks Twitter @SuedeBrooks TikTok @suedebrooks Facebook @suedebrooks YouTube Suede Brooks

Suede Brooks' biography

The model was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, into a family of three children, and she is the youngest among them. Her brother, Blaze, is a graphic designer, while her sister, India Rae, is an online blogger. Suede Brooks’ parents, Lisa and Steven Brooks, owned Diva Studio, a salon in Las Vegas. Suede Brooks’ dad passed away in July 2021.

Suede is an American national of white ethnicity. The online influencer currently resides in Las Vegas.

How old is Suede Brooks?

Suede Brooks’ age is 22 years as of 2023. She was born on 8 February 2001. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Why is Suede Brooks so famous?

Suede gained prominence on social media as a content creator on YouTube, and she later ventured into other platforms, increasing her popularity. The Las Vegas native has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 330 thousand subscribers, created in August 2013. She likes sharing videos about makeup tips, travel vlogs, daily routines, and other engaging content.

Her Instagram account has about 1.6 million followers as of writing. She uploads numerous modelling shots and lifestyle pictures on the platform. She shares similar content, including lip-syncs and dance videos, on her TikTok account, which boasts 1.3 million followers as of writing. She is also on Facebook and Twitter, with 16 thousand followers and 46 thousand followers, respectively.

Besides content creation on social media, she is a professional model represented by Premier Model Management and Visage International Model Agency. She has appeared on magazine covers such as Mad Sounds and Lefair Magazine.

What is Suede Brooks’ net worth?

The American social media influencer’s net worth is alleged to be around $1.2 million. Her primary source of income is earnings from social media endeavours, including brand endorsement deals. She also makes money from modelling.

Is Suede Brooks dating anyone?

The internet entertainer is seemingly not in any relationship at the moment. However, American rapper Drake was once rumoured to be Suede Brooks’ boyfriend after they were spotted hanging out in St. Tropez, France, in July 2022. So far, neither of them has confirmed or denied the allegations.

How tall is Suede Brooks?

The model stands at 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 33-24-35 inches (84-61-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Suede Brooks

Who is Suede Brooks? She is an American model and social media influencer from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. When is Suede Brooks’ birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 8 February every year and was born in 2001. Who are Suede Brooks’ family members? Her parents are Lisa and Steven Brooks, and she has two siblings, Blaze and Indian Rae. Is Suede Brooks’ mom still alive? Yes, her mother is alive, but her father passed away in July 2021. What does Suede Brooks do for a living? She is a professional model and online content creator with a massive audience on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Who has Suede Brooks dated? She was rumoured to be dating rapper Drake in 2021, but the two celebrities did not confirm or deny the speculations. What is Suede Brooks’ height? She is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall.

Suede Brooks has a successful career as an online content creator with a massive following across different social media platforms. The Nevada native is a professional model represented by top modelling agencies and has appeared on magazine covers. She is an advocate for mental health and anti-bullying.

