Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko is making headlines on social media over a video going viral on the internet

A TikTok user posted a compilation of photos of the movie star before and after she underwent cosmetic surgery

The video raised a series of interesting comments from social media users, with netizens dropping hot takes

Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko’s body has once again become a topic of discussion on social media over a video making the rounds.

Just recently, a TikTok user, @Hope_Of_TikTok, took to her page to share a post where she showed what the Nollywood star looked like before and after doing cosmetic surgery.

In the clip, the poster had a look of surprise on her face as she posted photos of Destiny Etiko’s former look and present appearance.

Fans react to photos of Destiny Etiko before and after surgery. Photos: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Some of the new photos showed the actress having visibly darker skin, a more defined chin and fuller lips, among other things. See the video below:

Reactions as lady shares Destiny Etiko’s old and new photos

The video showing Destiny Etiko’s old and new appearance soon went viral and raised mixed reactions from social media users. Read some of what they had to say below:

officially_mrs_yunyun:

“Even if she do em wetin concern una papa😂😂😂nah una money she take do em make una nor go find food chop day don break.”

ojemba7:

“Person just use her own hand disfigure her own self. Women Una get mind I swear. Ordinary tattoo i still dey think am.”

_bala.mohammed:

“Dem go soon call their lawyer for you 😂.”

isenkays_kitchen_:

“With or without plastic she is still a beaut and a spec. All of you should rest.”

Marvyblue:

“You all should rest in Jesus name, her body, her choices, her money, na she dey feel the surgical pains, rest in jesus name ooooo.”

Guddy_beautyworld_wears:

“Rest🙌! Her life, her choice🙌 Mind the business that pays you!”

Oyebeecee:

“Was it supposed to be fat plastic surgery 😮.”

Iamkingdinero1:

“Make some of Una still allow this babe rest na ? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ if someone talk about this one black g o a t face now they will say we are face shaming someone 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

Destiny Etiko thanks Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Destiny Etiko has poured her heart out to Funke Akindele for featuring in her recent movie "Everybody Loves Jenifa".

Legit.ng reported that the box queen hosted her movie premiere on December 8 in Lagos, which industry superstars attended.

During the premiere's private dinner hosted by her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, Destiny Etiko opened up about what being a cast member of "Everybody Loves Jenifa" has done for her career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng