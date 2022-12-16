Nicole Covone's biography: who is Lil Durk's first baby mama?

Nicole Covone is an entrepreneur and social media personality from the United States of America. She rose to prominence following her relationship with Laugh Now Cry Later hitmaker Lil Durk. She is sometimes referred to as Lil Durk’s ex-wife.

Nicole Covone had a long-term relationship with Lil Durk. Their relationship resulted in the birth of their two kids. After their relationship ended, she ventured into business and started a credit management company. She is also a popular figure on social media, especially Instagram.

Full name Nicole Covone Gender Female Date of birth 25 April 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 35-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres 89-71-97 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Diana Covone Relationship status Single Children 2 School Paul Robeson High School Profession Entrepreneur Net worth $100 thousand

Nicole Covone’s biography

She was born in Chicago, Illinois, USA, and was raised by her mother, the late Diana Covone. Her mother passed away on 6 October 2013. She is an American national of white ethnicity and has Italian descent.

Nicole Covone currently lives in Chicago, Illinois, USA, where she pursues her profession. As for her education, she completed her high school education at Paul Robeson High School.

What is Nicole Covone’s age?

The Chicago native is 32 years old as of 2022. She marks her birthday on 25 April and was born in 1990. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Nicole Covone do for a living?

She is a career woman and is currently the CEO and owner of The Credit Clique, a credit restoration company based in Illinois, USA.

Nicole is also a social media personality boasting a significant fan following on different social media platforms. She joined Instagram in April 2012 and has garnered 264 thousand followers as of this writing. She is gradually gaining popularity on TikTok and has over 11 thousand followers.

What is Nicole Covone’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $100 thousand. She runs a credit management company which is believed to be her primary source of income.

Was Nicole Covone married to Durk?

They reportedly married in 2008. The two were high school sweethearts and reportedly started dating in 2008. The former couple welcomed their first child Angelo Banks on 29 November 2011. Their second child Bella Banks came on 19 July 2013. Musician Lil Durk and Nicole Covone parted ways after having their second child, ending their more than five years of relationship.

The American musician has six children with five different baby mamas.

How tall is Nicole Covone?

Lil Durk’s first baby mama is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. She weighs about 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Her measurements are 35-28-38 inches (89-71-97 centimetres).

Fast facts about Nicole Covone

Who is Nicole Covone? She is the first baby mama of musician Lil Durk. How old is Nicole Covone? She is 32 years old as of 2022. Where is Nicole Covone now? Her hometown is Chicago, Illinois, USA. What is Nicole Covone’s occupation? She is the CEO and founder of The Credit Clique, a company that offers credit management services in Illinois, USA. She is also an internet personality. How much is Nicole Covone worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $100 thousand. How long was Lil Durk with Nicole? They were together from their days in high school until after they had their second child in 2013. Who are Nicole Covone’s kids? She has two children, Angelo and Bella Banks.

Nicole Covone is an entrepreneur and owns The Credit Clique company. The mother of two is also a social media personality with a significant fan base on Instagram. She is known as Lil Durk's first baby mama.

