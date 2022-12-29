Laura Sohn's biography: age, height, husband, movies and TV shows

Who is Laura Sohn? She is a rising actress and model based in the United States of America. She is best known as Alina Park in the American crime thriller television series The Blacklist. She is also known for her roles in other TV series and movies such as NCIS: New Orleans, Worth and Instinct.

Laura Sohn is a fast-rising actress and has appeared in a few notable TV series and movies. She began her professional acting career in 2016 when she appeared in the short film The Vampire Leland as Fang W*ng. Before she went into acting, she was a model.

Laura Sohn’s biography

The rising actress was born in New Jersey, United States. However, her family relocated to San Francisco, California, USA, where she was raised. She is an American national of Asian-American heritage. Her full name is Laura Stella Sohn.

After completing her high school education, the actress attended Rutgers University. Later, she enrolled at Maison Gross School, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Acting.

What is Laura Sohn’s age?

The American actress is 29 years old as of January 2023. When is Laura Sohn’s birthday? She was born on 1 August 1994. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Laura Sohn's movies and TV shows

Laura Sohn began her career as a model and later moved into the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in 2016 in the short film The Vampire Leland as Fang W*ng. She first rose to stardom when she appeared in one episode of the Instinct television series.

Her breakthrough came when she was cast to play the role of Alina Park in an American crime thriller television series, The Blacklist. She appeared in 56 episodes alongside stars such as Jon Bokenkamp, James Spader, Megan Boone, Ryan Eggold and Diego Klattenhoff. The actress has six acting credits under her name at the time of this writing. Here are her movies and TV shows.

2019-2022: The Blacklist as Alina Park

as Alina Park 2020: Worth as Law Student Nguyen

as Law Student Nguyen 2019: NCIS: New Orleans as Bobbi

as Bobbi 2019: God Friended Me as Mary Yang

as Mary Yang 2018: Instinct as Millennial

as Millennial 2016: The Vampire Leland as Fang W*ng

Why is Laura Sohn leaving The Blacklist?

Sohn first joined the cast as a recurring character in season seven before being bumped up to series regular in seasons eight and nine. Her official departure was confirmed earlier in 2022, but neither the actress nor the show's creators have explained why she had left.

What is Laura Sohn's net worth?

The rising actress has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. She primarily earns her income from her acting career.

Who is Laura Sohn's husband?

The American actress is not dating anyone now. Additionally, she does not have a husband. She has never disclosed any information about her previous or current relationships if any.

What is Laura Sohn’s height?

The actress stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Furthermore, Laura Sohn's measurements are 35-26-35 inches or 89-66-89 centimetres.

Laura Sohn is an up-and-rising actress and model from the United States of America. She won the attention of many people for her outstanding roles in TV series and movies. She has been featured in notable works such as The Blacklist, NCIS: New Orleans and Worth.

