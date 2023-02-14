Mohbad’s biography: age, real name, wife, net worth, songs

Who is Mohbad? He is a rising rapper, singer, and songwriter from Nigeria. He gained immense popularity in 2020 after releasing his hit song Ko Por Ke (KPK) featuring Rexxie. He has also released other songs, such as Balan Zia Gar, Backside, and Feel Good. Mohbad’s biography is fascinating, and in this post, you will find out everything about him, including his age, career progress, and personal life.

Mohbad is among the fast-rising artist in the Nigerian music industry. He has released numerous songs and collaborated with notable Nigerian artists such as Davido and Lil Kesh. He owns a record label called Imolenization. He was previously signed to Naira Marley‘s record label, Marlian Record.

Profile summary

Real name Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba Famous as Mohbad Gender Male Date of birth 8 June 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Lagos State Tribe Yoruba Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 155 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $30,000 Instagram @iammohbad

Mohbad’s biography

The fast-rising Nigerian singer was born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba in Lagos State, Nigeria, where he was raised. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage. The rapper is from the Yoruba tribe. His father is a pastor and owns a church.

How old is Mohbad?

The Nigerian singer is 26 years old as of 2023. When is Mohbad's birthday? He was born on 8 June 1996. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Mohbad's music career commenced in 2016. He released freestyles which he often shared on his social media platforms, and did numerous cover songs from prominent Nigerian musicians, including Kizz Daniel and Tekno.

The Nigerian singer first came into the spotlight after being signed to the Marlian Music record label by Naira Marley, a British-Nigerian singer, and songwriter. He was signed to the record label in 2019 alongside other up-and-coming artists such as Zinoleesky, C Blvk, and Fabian Blu.

Under the Marlian label, he released his debut song Komajensun featuring Naira Marley. He later released his debut album Light on 18 December 2020.

Mohbad’s big break came after he released his hit song Ko Por Ke (KPK) featuring Rexxie in 2020. The singer has also collaborated with some of the most prominent and influential artists in the Nigerian music industry, including Davido, Lil Kesh, Small Doctor, and Naira Marley. Here is a list of some of Mohbad's songs:

Year Song 2019 Mi O Foh 2019 Shingbain 2019 Imole 2019 Adura 2019 Owoale 2019 Usain Bolt 2019 Oja 2020 Komajensun 2020 Ponmo 2020 Gumbody 2020 Four20 2020 Over Hype 2020 Ko Por Ke 2020 Omokomo 2020 Once Debe 2020 Father Abraham 2020 Holy 2020 Cinderella 2020 Sorry 2020 Lamba 2021 Money 2021 Backside 2021 Feel Good 2022 Peace 2022 Ronaldo 2022 Tiff 2022 Weekend 2023 Level 2023 Feel Better

What is Mohbad's net worth?

The rapper has an alleged net worth of $30 thousand. His primary source of income is his music career.

Who is Mohbad's wife?

The rapper does neither have a wife nor a girlfriend. He is currently presumed single. He has also not disclosed any information concerning his previous and current relationship.

What is Mohbad’s height?

The Nigerian entertainer stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. He weighs approximately 155 pounds or 70 kilograms.

Fast facts about Mohbad

Who is Mohbad? He is a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter best recognized for his songs Ko Por Ke (KPK), Balan Zia Gar, and Feel Good. What is Mohbad's real name? His real name is Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba. What is Mohbad's age? The rapper is 26 years old as of 2023. He was born on 8 June 1996. Which state is Mohbad from? He is from Lagos State, Nigeria. What is Mohbad’s net worth? The rising rapper has an estimated net worth of $30 thousand. Who is Mohbad dating? He is not in a relationship with anyone at the moment. He is seemingly single. What is Mohbad’s height? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Mohbad’s biography highlights all the information you need to know about him. He is a fast-rising rapper, singer, and songwriter based in Lagos, Nigeria. The rapper is best recognized for his song Ko Por Ke (KPK) featuring Rexxie. He has also released other numerous songs, such as Balan Zia Gar, Peace, and Feel Good.

