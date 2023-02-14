Mohbad’s biography: age, real name, wife, net worth, songs
Who is Mohbad? He is a rising rapper, singer, and songwriter from Nigeria. He gained immense popularity in 2020 after releasing his hit song Ko Por Ke (KPK) featuring Rexxie. He has also released other songs, such as Balan Zia Gar, Backside, and Feel Good. Mohbad’s biography is fascinating, and in this post, you will find out everything about him, including his age, career progress, and personal life.
Mohbad is among the fast-rising artist in the Nigerian music industry. He has released numerous songs and collaborated with notable Nigerian artists such as Davido and Lil Kesh. He owns a record label called Imolenization. He was previously signed to Naira Marley‘s record label, Marlian Record.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba
|Famous as
|Mohbad
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|8 June 1996
|Age
|26 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Lagos State, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Lagos, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|State of origin
|Lagos State
|Tribe
|Yoruba
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’7’’
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|155
|Weight in kilograms
|70
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|rapper, singer, songwriter
|Net worth
|$30,000
|@iammohbad
Mohbad’s biography
The fast-rising Nigerian singer was born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba in Lagos State, Nigeria, where he was raised. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage. The rapper is from the Yoruba tribe. His father is a pastor and owns a church.
How old is Mohbad?
The Nigerian singer is 26 years old as of 2023. When is Mohbad's birthday? He was born on 8 June 1996. His zodiac sign is Gemini.
Career
Mohbad's music career commenced in 2016. He released freestyles which he often shared on his social media platforms, and did numerous cover songs from prominent Nigerian musicians, including Kizz Daniel and Tekno.
The Nigerian singer first came into the spotlight after being signed to the Marlian Music record label by Naira Marley, a British-Nigerian singer, and songwriter. He was signed to the record label in 2019 alongside other up-and-coming artists such as Zinoleesky, C Blvk, and Fabian Blu.
Under the Marlian label, he released his debut song Komajensun featuring Naira Marley. He later released his debut album Light on 18 December 2020.
Mohbad’s big break came after he released his hit song Ko Por Ke (KPK) featuring Rexxie in 2020. The singer has also collaborated with some of the most prominent and influential artists in the Nigerian music industry, including Davido, Lil Kesh, Small Doctor, and Naira Marley. Here is a list of some of Mohbad's songs:
|Year
|Song
|2019
|Mi O Foh
|2019
|Shingbain
|2019
|Imole
|2019
|Adura
|2019
|Owoale
|2019
|Usain Bolt
|2019
|Oja
|2020
|Komajensun
|2020
|Ponmo
|2020
|Gumbody
|2020
|Four20
|2020
|Over Hype
|2020
|Ko Por Ke
|2020
|Omokomo
|2020
|Once Debe
|2020
|Father Abraham
|2020
|Holy
|2020
|Cinderella
|2020
|Sorry
|2020
|Lamba
|2021
|Money
|2021
|Backside
|2021
|Feel Good
|2022
|Peace
|2022
|Ronaldo
|2022
|Tiff
|2022
|Weekend
|2023
|Level
|2023
|Feel Better
What is Mohbad's net worth?
The rapper has an alleged net worth of $30 thousand. His primary source of income is his music career.
Who is Mohbad's wife?
The rapper does neither have a wife nor a girlfriend. He is currently presumed single. He has also not disclosed any information concerning his previous and current relationship.
What is Mohbad’s height?
The Nigerian entertainer stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. He weighs approximately 155 pounds or 70 kilograms.
Fast facts about Mohbad
- Who is Mohbad? He is a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter best recognized for his songs Ko Por Ke (KPK), Balan Zia Gar, and Feel Good.
- What is Mohbad's real name? His real name is Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba.
- What is Mohbad's age? The rapper is 26 years old as of 2023. He was born on 8 June 1996.
- Which state is Mohbad from? He is from Lagos State, Nigeria.
- What is Mohbad’s net worth? The rising rapper has an estimated net worth of $30 thousand.
- Who is Mohbad dating? He is not in a relationship with anyone at the moment. He is seemingly single.
- What is Mohbad’s height? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.
Mohbad’s biography highlights all the information you need to know about him. He is a fast-rising rapper, singer, and songwriter based in Lagos, Nigeria. The rapper is best recognized for his song Ko Por Ke (KPK) featuring Rexxie. He has also released other numerous songs, such as Balan Zia Gar, Peace, and Feel Good.
