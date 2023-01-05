Ifedioku (Klara Kalu)'s biography: age, net worth, state of origin

Klara Kalu, famously known as Ifedioku, is a Nigerian model, writer, humanitarian and social media influencer. She is best known for sharing her fashion, lifestyle, and modelling pictures on Instagram, where she has gained a significant following.

Ifedioku has been passionate about creative writing from a young age. She used to write short stories and poems in her exercise book while at school. In addition, she attended Purple Hibiscus Workshop in 2015 to enhance her writing skills.

Profile summary

Real name Klara Bella Ekemma Kalu Nickname Ifedioku Gender Female Date of birth 13 October 1997 Age 25 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Kalu Iche Mother Ola Kula Siblings 3 Relationship status Single University Abia State University (ABSU) Profession Model, creative writer, social media influencer Net worth $200,000

Ifedioku's biography

The fashion model was born Klara Bella Ekemma Kalu in Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria. She is the daughter of Kalu Iche (father) and Ola Kalu (mother). Her mother is an entrepreneur who owns Ola Gold Creations, while her father is the chairman of the Agricultural Innovation Platform in Nigeria.

Klara has three siblings, Karyl, Uchechukwu Nash and Jerry Kirk. Her sister Karyl is the founder and the CEO of a fashion design business, Karyl Kreations. Klara's brother, Jerry, runs his clothing company known as Kirk Klaus Dynasty Wears. In 2015, Ifedioku joined Abia State University (ABSU), where she acquired a bachelor's degree in Optometry.

How old is Ifedioku?

The Instagram star is 25 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 13 October 1997. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Ifedioku is a fashion model, creative writer, Instagram star, and social media influencer. She is known for sharing her lifestyle, fashion, and modelling shots on Instagram, where she currently boasts 448 thousand followers. In December 2020, she appeared at the Aba Fashion Fair, where celebrities like Noble Igwe, CEO of 360 Media Group, were in attendance.

Klara is active on TikTok with over 15 thousand followers and more than 55 thousand likes at the time of writing. She mainly uploads dance, lip-syncs, and funny-related videos. Additionally, she has a Twitter account with more than 99 thousand followers.

The Instagram star developed an interest in creative writing at a tender age when she would pen down poems and short stories. In 2015, she attended a writing workshop, Purple Hibiscus Workshop, organized by Chimamanda Adichie, a Nigerian feminist and novelist. Since then, she has published stories like You Bury Me and The Paper Life, which was published in the literary magazine, Kalahari Review.

Ifedioku is also a humanitarian. She has volunteered in several organizations, such as Slum2School Africa and Amuzukwu Health Centre. In addition, she offered relief materials to the elderly and the disadvantaged in her community.

What is Ifedioku's net worth?

The fashion model has an alleged net worth of $200,000. Her primary source of income is her social media endeavours, especially brand endorsement deals with brands such as DreadsbyTMS and Itel Mobile Nigeria.

Fast facts about Ifedioku

Who is Ifedioku? She is a Nigerian model, Instagram star, creative writer and social media influencer. When is Ifedioku's birthday? She marks her birthday on 13 October. What is Ifedioku's age? She is 25 years old as of January 2023. What is Ifedioku's real name? Her real name is Klara Bella Ekemma Kalu. Where is Klara Kalu from? She hails from Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria. What is Ifedioku's net worth? The social media influencer has an alleged net worth of $200,000. Where does Ifedioku live? She is currently residing in Lagos, Nigeria. Is Ifedioku dating? She is presumably single.

Ifedioku is a model, Instagram sensation, creative writer and social media influencer. Her prowess has made her amass a considerable audience on her social media pages, particularly on Instagram. She currently lives in Lagos, Nigeria.

