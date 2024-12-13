The Federal Government gave developers along Lagos' shoreline one month to regularize their projects or face demolition of illegal structures

Minister Dangiwa identified unapproved land reclamation and construction during an inspection, violating the Land (Title Vesting) Act of 1975

Federal and state authorities will collaborate to enforce regulations and protect public shoreline assets

The Federal Government has issued a stern warning to developers along Lagos' shoreline, demanding they regularise their projects within one month or face revocation and demolition of illegal structures.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, delivered the ultimatum during an inspection of Lagos Lagoon Estates and other shoreline developments on Thursday.

FG raises concerns on illegal structures on Lagos shoreline Photo credit: @fmhud_ng/@jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Accompanied by Permanent Secretary Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi and other senior officials, Dangiwa expressed alarm over unauthorized land reclamation and unapproved construction projects on the shoreline, The Cable reported.

“We cannot allow haphazard developments on the Lagos shoreline. The Federal Government will work closely with the Lagos State Government to address these anomalies and ensure compliance with the law,” Dangiwa stated.

The minister, joined by officials from the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority, toured the shoreline via boat and identified several instances of sand-filling and construction without federal approval, in violation of the Land (Title Vesting) Act of 1975.

Dangiwa announced plans for joint efforts between federal and state authorities to regulate development and enforce existing laws, The Punch reported.

He emphasized the need for a clear framework for shoreline property management and warned of serious consequences for non-compliance.

“Developers have one month to regularise their projects. After this grace period, the Federal Government will take necessary actions, including demolition, to reclaim and protect these public assets,” the minister said.

Fire destroys millions worth of Goods at Alaba Rago market in Lagos

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Alaba Rago Market in the Ojo area of Lagos State, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osayintolu, revealed that the fire started around midnight.

Oke-Osayintolu stated that the authority activated the state’s emergency response plan and dispatched a team from Igando.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng