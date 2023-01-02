Luchy Donalds' biography: age, state of origin, is she married?

Luchy Donalds is a Nigerian actress and model who is one of the biggest icons in the Nigerian entertainment industry. She began her acting career when she was cast in the Nollywood movie Osinachi My Wife in 2006. Since then, she has appeared in more than 150 Nollywood movies.

Luchy Donalds' prowess in acting has seen her get several nominations for various awards, such as Most Promising Actress of The Year at the City People Entertainment Awards and Best New Actress of the Year at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards. In addition, she won Best Supporting Actress of The Year in 2019.

Profile summary

Real name Luchy Donalds Gender Female Date of birth 28 May 1991 Age 31 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Emi Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Donalds Nwocha Siblings 2 Relationship status In a relationship High School Mount Camel Premier School University Tansian University Profession Actress, model Instagram @luchydonalds

Luchy Donalds' biography

The Nigerian actress was born in Emi Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. Her father is called Donalds Nwacha. Luchy was raised alongside her two brothers.

Luchy attended Mount Carmel Premier School in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. After completing, she enrolled at Madona University in Okija, Anambra State, Nigeria. However, she dropped out after a year. She later joined Tansian University, where she graduated with a degree in Microbiology.

How old is Luchy Donalds?

The actress is 31 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 28 May 1991, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Luchy began her acting career in 2006 after she was helped by a Facebook friend who was an executive producer in the acting industry. Later, in the same year, she made her acting debut in a film titled Osinachi My Wife. Her breakthrough came in 2014 when she was featured in The Investigator.

Since then, she has appeared in several films and television shows, earning various accolades. She has acted alongside Nollywood stars such as Eddie Watson, Zubby Michael, Uche Nancy, Yul Edochie, Chacha Eke, and more.

Luchy Donalds' movies and TV shows

Some of the movies she has been featured in include:

Blame It On The Alcohol

The Beautiful Demon

Between Two Hearts

Isabella

Against The Truth Full

A Lasting Chance

American Prince

Another Blood

At Age 18

Battle of Blood Sisters

Better Wrong

Marriage Pressure

Billionaire and his Blind Wives

Cheating in Marriage

Chef Augusta

Crazy Fighter

Eno My Calabar Love

Family Oat

Marriage Pressure

Loving Soul

Lust in Marriage

Marriage Bride Price

Missing princes

Mr Arrogant

Osinachi, My Wife

Romantic Girlfriend

Rossy My Tailor

Royal Secret

Royal Sibling

Scars of Love

Seed of Sorrow

Sochi The Royal Blood

Songs and Sorrows

Soul on Fire

Stingy Bachelor

The Classic Ladies

The Wife Material

To Love Again

Trust no One

Other Than Him

Who is Luchy Donalds' husband?

The model is yet to be married; however, she seems to have a boyfriend. On March 2022, she took to her Instagram page to brag about her boyfriend, who gifted her N10 million. The post, which appears to be deleted now, raised mixed reactions among her fans.

Luchy was believed to be married to her fellow actor Stephen Odimgbe popularly known as Flashboy. It was after they held a traditional wedding. However, it turned out they were shooting a movie. The two have also been rumoured to be in a relationship, although none of them has confirmed the allegations.

Fast facts about Luchy Donalds

Who is Luchy Donalds? She is a Nigerian actress and model who has appeared in over a hundred Nollywood movies. When is Luchy Donalds' birthday? She marks her birthday on 28 May. What is Luchy Donalds' age? She is 31 years old as of January 2023. Where is Luchy Donalds from? The Nigerian model hails from Emi Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. Is Luchy Donalds married? No. However, she is presumably seeing someone at the moment. What is Luchy Donalds' zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Luchy Donalds is a Nollywood actress and model. Since her debut in acting, she has appeared in more than 100 films. She is also famous on Instagram with a considerable following.

