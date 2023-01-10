Tems' biography: age, height, real name, boyfriend, state of origin

Tems is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer. She is best known for songs like No Woman, No Cry, Crazy Things, and Free Mind. She has worked with famous artists like Wizkid and the Canadian singer Justin Bieber. Her songs have ranked number one on various music charts, such as the Billboard Next Big Sound and Billboard Emerging Artist.

Tems began her musical career at a tender age by joining a local choir. She is now a superstar and has been nominated for various awards, including NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Music, and BET Awards. She is the first African female to win the Best International Category at the BET Awards.

Real name Temilade Openiyi Famous as Tems Gender Female Date of birth 11 June 1995 Age 27 years (as of January 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Yoruba Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College Dowen College in Lekki, Monash South Africa University Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer Instagram @temsbaby Twitter @temsbaby TikTok @temsbaby

Tems’ biography

What is Tems’ state of origin? She was born in Lagos state, Nigeria. Her real name is Temilade Openiyi. Her mother is Nigerian, and her father is British-Nigerian. However, they divorced when she was five years old. She has one brother.

After her parents separated, her mother moved with Tems and her brother to Ilupeji in Nigeria. She also spent her childhood in Lekki and Ajah.

Educational background

She attended Dowen College in Lekki. Afterwards, she moved to Johannesburg and joined Monash South Africa University. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Economics from the university.

How old is Tems?

The Nigerian artist is 27 years old as of January 2023. When is Tems’ birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 11th of June each year. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

She is a fast-rising Nigerian singer, songwriter, and recording artist. She started showing interest in music in childhood and used to play guitar and piano in her school days. She discovered her talent when she joined a local choir and later started recording songs with the choir. Her brother owned a guitar that she used during her practice.

She released her first single, Mr Rebel, in 2018, which she produced herself. One year later, she released another single titled Try Me. In 2020, the Nigerian singer was featured by Davido in a reworked version of the American singer Khalid and Disclosure titled Know Your Worth.

She came into the limelight when she was featured in Essence by Wizkid. The song earned her a Grammy Award nomination.

She has also been featured on Future’s 2022 single Wait For You alongside Drake. The single debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first African artist to debut at number one and the second Nigerian artist to top the chart.

The Nigerian singer has received the following nominations; two BET Awards, two NAACP Image Awards, and a Soul Train Music Award. Some of the popular songs she is known for include the following;

Try Me

Damage

Crazy Things

Vibe out

Free Mind

The Key

Replay

Wait For You

Who is Tems’ boyfriend?

The Nigerian singer has not disclosed any information about his dating life. However, a guy named Dubby claimed to be her ex-boyfriend. He claimed that the two broke up after he allegedly cheated on her with her best friend. In her response, she denied having met or seen him.

How tall is Tems?

The music artist is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. What is Tems’ weight? She weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kg).

FAQs

Who is Tems? She is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer well known for songs like Mr Rebel and Crazy Things. Where is Tems from? She hails from Lagos, Nigeria. What college did Tems go to? She went to Dowen College in Lekki and Monash South Africa University in Johannesburg. What is Tems’ age? She is 27 years old as of January 2023. What is Tems’ height? She is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres). What is Tems’ real name? Her real name is Temilade Openiyi.

Tems is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer. She has been featured in popular songs by well-known artists. She has won multiple awards and nominations since she began her music career.

