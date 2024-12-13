Actress Iyabo Ojo has been trending for days for her stunning looks at movie premieres and how she turns up for her colleagues

This time, she rocked a daunting outfit to the premiere of filmmaker Jade Osiberu's movie Christmas in Lagos

Her attire wowed her fans and colleagues, and Toyin Abraham warned her about it as she plans to attend her movie premiere

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo slayed in a glamorous pink and silver dress as she attended the premiere of filmmaker Jade Osiberu's movie Christmas in Lagos.

The event was held on Thursday night, December 12, 2024, in Lagos. Several fans and colleagues of Iyabo were impressed with her outfit and praised her.

Toyin Abraham shares how Iyabo Ojo should dress to her premiere. Image credit: @iyaboojofespris, @toyin_abraham

They also observed how she has been attending movie premieres back-to-back since Sunday, December 8.

However, actress Toyin Abraham said she does not want to see Iyabo dress better than her when she attends the premiere of her movie Alakada Bad and Boujee on Sunday, December 15.

Content creator Akinyoola Ayoola, aka Kamo, also noted that whenever Iyabo wants to hold her event, many people will turn up for her because she usually honours the invitation of others.

Media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa wondered how the movie star manages to show up for almost everyone without getting tired.

@toyin_abraham:

"Aunty Iyabo, I swear if you dress pass me on Sunday if I no bounce you call me omo ale. Not only you but especially you, kilode be dressing. I sha love you sha."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Wondering how you do it. Every single day! You’re a Queen for a reason!"

@kamo_state:

"If this woman do any party, the great people that’ll attend ehn, because my mama is always supporting people o."

@her_moh_ke:

"Omo dis woman deserve an award. Best supportive woman."

@officialbollypokie:

"Always show up, correct."

@temmiela:

"The fact that you always get each outfit to fit each occasion is amazing. You are a queen indeed. Keeping shining my favourite."

Netizens hail Iyabo Ojo's fashion sense

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo's love for quality designs had been noticed by her fans, and they could not help but commend her.

As she graced the premiere of Femi Adebayo's movie Seven Doors, she rocked a red and blue attire that gave her a classy vibe.

Some of her fans also spoke about how she turns up at events, noting that the celebrity lifestyle was not easy.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

