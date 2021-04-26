Noelle Watters’ biography: What is known about Jesse Watters’ ex-wife?

Noelle Watters is a fashion stylist and television personality from New York. She is also Jesse Watters' ex-wife and a mother of two. What caused her and Jesse to split up?

Watters and her kids at the beach. Photo: @noellekwatters

Source: Facebook

How is Noelle Watters doing? Jesse's ex-wife is doing fine; however, she is known for being very secretive on matters concerning her private life. As a result, she has remained tight-lipped about her personal life, and not much is known about her.

Profile summary

Birth name Noelle K. Inguagiato Gender Female Date of birth 5th May 1976 Age 46 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New York City, US Current residence Washington DC, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Peter Inguagiato Father Rosemary Inguagiato Relationship status Single Children 2 University Fairfield University Profession Fashion stylist Net worth $1 million

Who was Jesse Watters' first wife, Noelle Watters?

Noelle Inguagiato Watters is a fashion stylist born on 5th May 1976 in New York City, US. The fashion stylist was born to parents Peter and Rosemary Inguagiato. She is of Scottish-Irish descent.

Noelle, her girls and her ex-husband Jesse. Photo: @noellekwatters (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

What is Noelle Watters' maiden name? Her maiden name is Inguagiato.

How old is Noelle Watters?

As of 2022, Noelle Watters' age is 46 years.

Education and career

After receiving her High School diploma, she went to get her Bachelor's degree in Arts from Fairfield University.

Regarding her professional life, she has had a strong passion for fashion since she was a child, and she has always wanted to work in the industry.

After completing her studies, Noelle began working for Fox News Channel as a television host. She then went on to host her own fashion show, iMag Style, in 2011.

She also worked as a style guide on The O'Reilly Factor and as an anchor for Outnumbered, daytime news and talk show.

Personal life

Noelle and Jesse Watters met in 2002 when they were both working for FOX. They went out publicly and shared their photos on social media.

Noelle Watters' wedding ceremony was in 2009. During the period together, the Jesse Watters family grew as they were blessed with lovely twin daughters.

Who is the mother of Jesse Watters' twin daughters?

Noelle, her girls and her ex-husband Jesse. Photo: @noellekwatters (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Noelle is the mother of the twins; Sophie and Elle Watters who were born on 4th November 2011.

Although Jesse was successfully making a name for himself in his career field, there was trouble in paradise when it came to his marriage.

Just six years after their girls were born, their marriage began to fall apart as a result of Jesse's alleged affair with Emma DiGiovine, a Fox associate producer at the time.

In the midst of the chaos, Inguagiato filed for a divorce in 2018 that was finalized the following year. She won custody of her twins and decided to relocate to Washington DC with them.

So, who is Jesse Watters?

Jesse is a well-known television personality and producer born on 9th July 1978. He graduated from Trinity College in 2001 and has served as the producer for The O'Reilly Factor.

He frequently appeared in the show where he did "On-The-Street" interviews and the segment "Watters World." His net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

Who is Jesse Watters married to now? He is currently married to Emma DiGiovine. Watters announced his engagement to Emma on 25th August of 2019 via a Twitter post stating,

Emma and I would like to announce our engagement! Thanks to all of our family and friends who’ve shown us so much love. We are so grateful.

The couple tied the knot in December of 2019. Jesse Watters' wedding ceremony took place in Naples, Florida. Some of the guests who attended the ceremony were Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric, and Lara Trump.

Jesse and Emma have one son, born in 2021.

Who is Noelle Watters married to?

Is Noelle Watters remarried? The fashion stylist is not married again since 2009 after she divorced Jesse. She is single and spends most of her time with her twin daughters.

Body measurements

The fashion stylist has brown eyes, and her hair is light brown. She is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) and weighs 121lbs (54 kilograms).

What is Noelle Watters doing now?

Because Noelle is a highly private person, it is difficult to track her current activities and interests.

Where is Noelle Watters now?

She currently resides in Washington DC, the USA, with her daughters.

Facts about Noelle Watters

She campaigns for the support of people who have suffered strokea.

She loves outdoor activities.

Her daughters are her priority and she loves spending time with them.

Noelle Watters has had a successful career thanks to her hard work. She is currently focused on raising her twin daughters, Ellie and Sophie.

