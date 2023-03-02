Who is Andrew Schulz’s wife? Learn the story of Emma Turner

Emma Turner is best recognised as the wife of American comedian, actor, and podcaster Andrew Schulz. She is the founder and CEO of Blistered Peppers and the AI/ML manager at Apple.

Little was known about Emma Turner until her relationship with Andrew Schulz became public. The couple has been married since December 2021. She has thrived in the corporate world, working with organisations such as Apple and Mastercard. Emma is also a certified BASI pilates coach.

Full name Emma Kathryn Turner Gender Female Date of birth 14 February 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Santa Barbara, California, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 34-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kristin Father Quentin Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Andrew Schulz College NYU Stern School of Business, New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study Profession Businessperson Net worth $250 thousand

Emma Turner’s biography

She was born Emma Kathryn Turner in Santa Barbara, California, USA. Emma Turner’s parents are Kristin and Andrew Turner, and she was brought up alongside two siblings, Derek and Will. She currently lives in New York City, New York, USA, and is an American national of white ethnicity.

Emma attended New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study, where she obtained a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in arts in Fiction and Fashion. She later went to NYU Stern School of Business and graduated with a master in Business Administration in 2022.

What is Emma Turner Schulz’s age?

Emma Kathryn Turner is 28 years old as of 2023. She was born on 14 February 1995. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Emma Turner Schulz’s job?

She is the founder and CEO of Blistered Peppers and also works as a program manager at Apple. She has worked in the corporate world with different organisations for approximately ten years.

Emma began her career in May 2014 as a fashion intern at Marie Claire and later worked at Proenza Schouler as a public relations intern. In 2015, she joined Penguin Random House as a sales - special markets intern for about three months. Emma was also a wholesale intern at Balenciaga between May 2016 and December 2016.

In January 2017, she joined Barneys New York as an assistant buyer and later became an associate buyer. After two and a half years at Barneys New York, she joined Saturdays NYC as an account executive, and in November 2019, she became a senior account executive at Re/done.

She also worked as an intern and manager at Mastercard between June 2021 and October 2022.

What is Emma Turner’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $250 thousand. Her net worth is primarily attributed to earnings from her employment in the corporate world.

Are Andrew Schulz and Emma Turner still married?

Yes, the couple is married and exchanged wedding vows on 19 December 2021, a year after their engagement. Emma Turner’s husband is an American stand-up comedian, actor, television producer and podcaster. The duo reportedly met while in college in New York City and kept their relationship low-key until they got engaged.

Emma Turner’s measurements

Andrew Schulz’s wife is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-28-36 inches (86-71-91 centimetres).

Fast facts about Emma Turner

When was Emma Turner born? She marks her birthday on 14 February and was born in 1995. Who are Emma Turner’s parents? She was born to Quentin and Kristin Turner. Where is Emma Turner from? She hails from Santa Barbara, California, USA, but currently resides in New York City, New York, USA. What does Emma Turner do for a living? She is a program manager at Apple and the founder and CEO of Blistered Peppers. How much is Emma Turner worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $250 thousand. Is Andrew Schulz married? Yes, the American actor is married to Emma Turner. How tall is Emma Turner? Her height is 5 feet 6 feet (168 centimetres).

Emma Turner became a known personality after her relationship with entertainer Andrew Schulz became public, and they have been married for about a year now. She is a career woman and has worked with multiple organisations such as Apple, Mastercard and Balenciaga.

