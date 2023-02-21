What is known about Max Greenfield’s wife? Get to know Tess Sanchez

Tess Sanchez is a casting director, entrepreneur, and creative writer from the United States of America. She gained prominence for being Max Greenfield’s wife. She is also famous for her significant roles in various movies and TV series such as Cast Away (2000), Knight Rider (2008), and The Secret Diary of Desmond Pfeiffer (1998).

Max Greenfield and his wife attend ELLE's 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner Presented by Hearts on Fire Diamonds and Olay at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Tess Sanchez is a celebrity wife who came into the limelight following her romantic relationship with Max Greenfield, a popular American comedian, and actor. She has been married to Max since 8 August 2008 and they have two children.

Full name Tess Sanchez Gender Female Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Max Greenfield Children 2 Education Woodbury University Profession Casting director Net worth $5 million Instagram @tesssanchezgreenfield

Tess Sanchez’s biography

The casting director was born in the United States of America. What is Tess Sanchez’s ethnic background? She is of Latina descent but an American national.

She attended Woodbury University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services.

How old is Tess Sanchez?

The American casting director attends the launch of the Jane Club in Larchmont Village on 4 April 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Tess Sanchez’s age remains undisclosed since she has not confirmed any details concerning her date of birth. However, she is estimated to be in her late 30s because several source allege that she was born on 04 September 1984.

What does Tess Sanchez do for a living?

Tess Sanchez is a casting director, creative director, and businesswoman. She has played significant roles in numerous films and television series. She began working for The WB Television Network in Burbank, California, in January 2000 as vice president of casting. She held the position until February 2007.

Tess also served as an executive vice president of casting at Fox Entertainment, where she worked for over 11 years. She was one of the people behind major TV shows such as Fox's Empire, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Grease Live, Gotham, and The Mindy Project.

Since the beginning of her career as a casting director, she has cast various popular films and television shows. Below is a list of some of the projects she has worked on.

Melrose Place

10 Things I Hate About You

Kath & Kim

Do Not Disturb

Man Stroke Woman

Knight Rider

The Untitled Rob Roy Thomas Project

Revenge

What is Tess Sanchez’s net worth?

Max Greenfield’s wife has an alleged net worth of $5 million. She primarily earns her income from her career as a casting director.

How did Max Greenfield and Tess Sanchez meet?

The couple first met in 2008 before becoming famous in the Hollywood industry. Tess was out with friends when she ran into Max. The two exchanged phone numbers and arranged for a second date. During their second date, Max shared a mix CD titled Yes-Cool Jams. The two continued seeing each other and began dating after some time.

Max and Tess exchanged their wedding vows on 8 August 2008. Together, they have two children, a daughter named Lily, born on 27 January 2010, and a son named Ozzie James, born on 24 August 2015.

Tess Sanchez's husband is a renowned actor, comedian, writer and producer from the United States. He is widely known for his roles as Leo D'Amato on the television series Veronica Mars and Schmidt on the television series New Girl.

Max Greenfield and Tess Sanchez attend the Global Premiere of Hulu's Original Film "The Valet" at The Montalban on 11 May 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

What is Tess Sanchez’s height?

Tess Sanchez Greenfield stands is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately.143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

Fast facts about Tess Sanchez

Who is Tess Sanchez? She is an American casting director best recognized for being Max Greenfield’s wife. Where is Tess Sanchez from? She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Is Tess Sanchez Mexican? She is fluent in Spanish language with Latino roots. However, there is no proof that she is Mexican. Who is Max Greenfield married to? The American actor has been married to Tess Sanchez for 14 years. What is Tess Sanchez’s net worth? The American casting director has an estimated net worth of $5 million. What is Tess Sanchez’s height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. Does Tess Sanchez have children? Yes, she has two children, a daughter and a son named Lily and Ozzie James.

Tess Sanchez is an American celebrity wife and casting director. She came into the spotlight as Max Greenfield's wife. Her husband is a popular American actor, and comedian. Tess is also known for her notable roles in various films and television series such as Cast Away and Knight Rider. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

