Pastor Stephen Ogah, the son in-law of Bishop David Oyedepo has opened up on how he used to sell buns and egg roll at Shiloh

During his preaching at one of the sessions in Shiloh 2024, he revealed the reason he decided to sell the snacks

He also scolded some youths who have graduated from the university but are still staying at their parents' home doing nothing

Pastor Stephen Ogah, the son in-law of the president of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, has shared how he used to sell buns, egg roll, and soft drinks at the church's programme Shiloh.

He made this revelation during Shiloh 2024, which was held from December 10th to 15th with the theme Ever Winning Wisdom.

Ogah said that his decision to sell egg roll at Shiloh was not because he was poor, but because he wanted a sense of responsibility. Besides, he was tired of collecting money from his father.

He recalled how his business suffered a challenge one day, however, it did not stop him from continuing with his sales the next day.

The cleric, who is married to the bishop's daughter Love, said that youths should take responsibilities for their lives after their parents have trained them in primary and secondary school, and in the university.

Reactions as Oyedepo's son in-law advises youths

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Stephen Ogah's preaching below:

@Onyi Ada:

"Lair, you didn't sell because you were poor, really? What happened? Tell us how God prospered you in the egg roll, now your are gathering offering and giving them, receive wealthy. You failed in business and took the easiest free way."

@Success Adams:

"E don fresh for him, why he no go run him mouth?"

@Stevens Ibrahim:

"Shiloh is not complete without respected Bishop David Abioye."

@Reuben Sunday:

"I knew this guy has no message even before watching the clip. So, you mean it's wrong to go back to your father's house after your NYSC even though you have got nothing doing. Bro, what worked for you would not necessarily work for another person."

Oyedepo's son shares accident testimony

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor David Oyedepo Jr. had narrated how God delivered him from an accident that could have ended his life.

Oyedepo Jr., son of the founder of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) said his car was facing trucks when God intervened.

According to Oyedepo's son, the car drove on its own from the road, went to the side of the road, and parked.

