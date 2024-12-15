A Nigerian lady who graduated as a nurse in Finland has opened up about her academic journey

She stated that she schooled for free and received monthly payment from the Finnish government

The lady responded to inquiries she got from people who came across her viral video on social media

A Nigerian lady celebrated as she became a nursing graduate in Finland. She revealed she just graduated with a nursing degree.

She danced in a video as she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.

She celebrated her graduation as a nurse in England. Photo: @ola.bimpe01

Nigerian lady studies for free in Finland

In a post by @ola.bimpe01, the lady said she studied for free in Finland. She also shared that the government paid her monthly.

While responding to inquiries about her schooling, the lady said she was on a scholarship.

She said:

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to study for free in Finland and getting paid by the government every month. New grad nurse.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian gets paid while schooling in Finland

Many who came across the video celebrated the lady and enquired about her schooling process.

@Point_lion said:

"SHOW US WAY."

@okobiphilip said:

'Was it through scholarship?"

@Nancymaya said:

"Mama I want to study nursing in Finland fully funded is that possible?"

@Duntan_stitches said:

"The cold there can kill."

@Desolution said:

“How? Can you explain, please? I have intention of moving to Finland Next year.”

@D’Prince said:

"Congrats, I’m in Cyprus I want relocate to Finland for study but how is job opportunity there?"

Lady relocates to Austria after three failed trials

In a related story, a young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video celebrating her relocation to Austria.

Her video detailed her relocation experience, as she said she has had three failed relocation trials.

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation.

