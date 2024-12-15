The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) criticized the presidency's claims that elected leaders are entitled to eight years in office

The ACF stressed that the practice of rotational presidency is a political tradition, not a constitutional requirement, and should not bind voters or the nation

ACF spokesperson Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba said telling a region to wait until 2031 to contest the presidency undermines democratic principles

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has reacted strongly to recent remarks by the presidency, suggesting the North should wait until 2031 before contesting the presidency.

Legit.ng had reported that George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has called on northern politicians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to defer their presidential ambitions until 2031.

Arewa forum sends message to SGF George Akume Photo credit: @atiku/George/@SGFAkume

Source: Twitter

Akume, who made the remarks during his appearance on TVC’s Politics Today programme on Sunday, December 8, stressed the importance of allowing President Bola Tinubu to potentially complete a second term.

Reacting to this in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, December 14, the National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, emphasized that such statements undermine democratic principles and disregard constitutional provisions.

Arewa: Presidency not automatically an 8-year tenure

Muhammad-Baba criticized the notion that elected officials are entitled to two terms by default.

"This assumption that when you elect a president or governor for four years, they are automatically set for eight years is undemocratic," he said.

Muhammad-Baba clarified that while the Constitution permits officials to seek re-election, this privilege is contingent on the electorate's decision.

"We do not elect people for eight years; we elect them for four years at a time. Re-election is not a guarantee but a privilege that must be earned," he added.

ACF: Rotational presidency is a convention, not a law

The ACF also stressed that the rotational presidency is not a constitutional mandate but a political tradition with advantages and disadvantages.

"It is not binding on the electorate or the country," Muhammad-Baba stated.

Accord party vows to reclaim Nigeria from Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Accord Party declared its determination to reshape Nigeria’s political landscape in the 2027 general elections.

Specifically, the party vowed to reclaim Nigeria from the grip of the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng