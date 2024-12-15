Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has said he did not have any political godfather and that God is the only father that he has

Makinde made the comment amid the growing rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, as well as Uba Sani versus Nasir El-Rufai in Kaduna

There is also a report of godfatherism in play in the case of Kano politics, as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was alleged to be at loggerheads with his godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has claimed that he has no godfather as far as Nigerian politics is concerned and that God is all that he has as a father. Despite the economic and other challenges, the governor made this known while expressing gratitude to God.

Makinde's comment came amid the rift between some Nigerian governors and their political godfathers. These governors included Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his counterpart in Kaduna, Uba Sani.

Also, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has been reported to be having a cold war with his political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso. The governor recently sacked some commissioners, the state government secretary and the chief of staff.

Kano politic: Kwankwaso alleged rift with Yusuf

It was earlier alleged that Kwankwaso, who was instrumental to his victory, handpicked most of the governor's appointees. Governor Yusuf and Kwankwaso's trajectory is the unfolding debate about godfatherism in Nigeria after Fubara versus Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state and Sani and Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna.

However, Governor Makinde, in his monthly newsletter, noted that he never had a political godfather and thanked God for the grace to serve the people of Oyo state.

His newsletter reads in part:

"We also approved a free medical mission across all the 33 local government areas of the State. We want as many people as we can touch their lives to enter 2025 in good health."

Makinde speaks on 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has urged supporters pushing him to contest the 2027 presidential election against President Bola Tinubu to remain calm.

The second-term governor of the PDP emphasized that he could speak for himself and would pursue his ambition when the time was right.

Makinde then urged Nigerians to resist any attempt to turn Nigeria into one state and reflected on his political journey so far.

