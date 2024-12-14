Despite the criticism from northern groups and leaders, Governor Bala Mohammed emphasized that all governors are in support of President Tinubu’s leadership

However, he pointed out that certain members of the president's cabinet are hindering his efforts, advising him to remove them

Bala Mohammed spoke when he landed in Rivers state amid permutations for the 2027 election and early moves by the APC against Sim Fubara's government and second-term

Amid the northern leader's new move for the 2027 presidential election, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remove what he described as “excess baggage” within his administration.

Mohammed speaks as North moves against Tinubu

Legit.ng reported that the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) insisted that the Northern region of Nigeria is unhappy with Tinubu's administration.

ACF noted that their sentiment reflects a regret over past electoral choices and hints at a potential shift in political support for the 2027 election.

But Governor Mohammed, stated that while the 36 state governors have confidence in the president’s leadership, the actions of certain cabinet members are undermining his efforts.

On Saturday, December 14, Channels TV reported that Mohammed urged Tinubu to “throw away the excess baggage,” emphasizing the need for decisive action.

Mohammed hails Fubara amid fight with Wike

Mohammed spoke as the special guest during the commissioning of the 14.1km Umuakali-Eberi Road in Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers state.

The Bauchi governor noted that the focus across various states should be on governance rather than politics.

He commended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara for delivering good governance despite political challenges and urged Rivers people to support Fubara for a second term in 2027.

Fubara is currently at loggerheads with Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over the control of Rivers state.

PDP crisis: Gov Bala makes u-turn on Damagum's fate

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Mohammed and chairman of the PDP governors' forum, has made a U-turn on his campaign against Umar Damagum, the PDP acting national chairman.

The PDP governor has been moving to ensure that the Damagum is replaced and the party holds a national convention to set the pace for new leadership in the party.

But at the PDP stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, October 23, Mohammed said the party would not relax and watch Nigeria digress to one-party state.

