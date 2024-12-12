Kemi Badenoch has stood by her comments about Nigeria after the country's vice president criticised her remarks

Legit.ng reports that Ms Badenoch was born in the London suburb of Wimbledon, and raised in Nigeria, before returning to the UK at the age of 16

Asked about the comments, a spokesperson for Ms Badenoch said she "stands by what she says"

London, United Kingdom - United Kingdom (UK) opposition leader Kemi Badenoch has stood by her past comments about Nigeria, after the vice-president of the West African country, Kashim Shettima accused her of denigrating it.

The Conservative Party leader, who was born in the UK but mostly raised in Nigeria, has repeatedly described growing up in fear and insecurity in Nigeria.

The Conservative Party leader in the UK, Kemi Badenoch, has reiterated her position on previous comments she made about Nigeria. Photo credits: Peter Nicholls, Audu Marte

On Monday, December 9, Shettima launched a scathing attack on Badenoch.

Shettima said in a speech on migration that Badenoch was free to change her Nigerian first name.

Asked about Shettima's comments, an unnamed spokesperson for Ms Badenoch said she "stands by what she says" and "is not the PR for Nigeria".

The BBC quoted Badenoch's camp as saying:

"She is the leader of the opposition and she is very proud of her leadership of the opposition in this country.

"She tells the truth. She tells it like it is. She is not going to couch her words."

Kemi Badenoch's early life

Badenoch was born on January 2, 1980, in Wimbledon, London.

Her mother had travelled from Nigeria to the UK to give birth in St Teresa's private hospital and then returned to Nigeria shortly after Badenoch was born.

Her father, Femi Adegoke, founded a publishing company in Nigeria. Her mother Feyi was a professor of physiology in America and at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Netizens react as Badenoch speaks against 'japa' rate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that internet users reacted after Badenoch said immigration has been too high.

Following the clip by the UK opposition leader — which trended — several social media users shared their thoughts.

