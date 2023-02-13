Fave’s biography: age, real name, nationality, boyfriend, songs

Fave is a budding musician and songwriter from Nigeria. She is widely recognized for her hit songs Baby Riddim and Beautifully. She has also released several other songs such as Obsessed, Be With You, and Scatta Scatta. Fave’s biography has everything you need to know about her.

Fave has been in the music industry since 2019. She released her debut EP album, Riddim 5, in January 2022. The singer has also released other songs and collaborated with popular artists in the Nigerian music industry. She is currently signed to Tumblar, a record label that she co-owns.

Profile summary

Real name Chidozie Godsfavour Ugochinyere Nickname Fave SZN Gender Female Date of birth 13 March 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Anambra State Tribe Igbo Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Musician, songwriter Instagram @faveszn Twitter @faveszn

Fave’s biography

The young rising musician was born Chidozie Godsfavour Ugochinyere in Anambra State, Nigeria, where she was raised. She was born into a small family of five; she has two brothers and is the middle child.

The rising star is a Nigerian national of African heritage. She from the Igbo tribe and currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

What is Fave's age?

The Nigerian entertainer is 22 years old as of 2023. When was Fave born? She was born on 13 March 2000. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

The Nigerian musician and songwriter developed her interest in music at the age of 6. She wrote songs and performed at various events at school. However, her professional music career began in 2019 when she released her first single, M.O.M.M.S (Me or Mask My Sins). She first gained public recognition when she performed freestyle over a beat produced by Jinmi Abduls. She released her official debut single N.B.U (Nobody But U) in April 2020.

Fave released her debut EP album, Riddim 5, on 20 January 2022. Her big break came in 2021 after releasing the singles Baby Riddim and Beautifully.

The Nigerian musician has collaborated with some notable Nigerian artists such as Olamide, Simi, BOJ, Dimeji, Skellz, and Remiondon. He is currently signed to her own label called Tumblar. Below are some of Fave's songs:

Baby Riddim

Scatta Scatta

Mr Man

Beautifully

Obsessed

N.B.U (Nobody But U)

S.M.K

Loyal

M.O.M.M.S (Me or Mask My Sins)

DAL (Dead A*s Love)

Be With You

Your Dal

In Love

No Love

Business Man

Not There

Party

Drama

PonPon

Who is Fave's boyfriend?

The Nigerian singer is not dating anyone at the moment. She is presumed single since she has neither disclosed any details concerning her previous nor current relationships.

Fast facts about Fave

Who is Fave? She is a rising Nigerian musician and songwriter best recognized for her hit songs Baby Riddim and Beautifully. Where is Fave from? She was born and raised in Anambra State, Nigeria. What is Fave's real name? Her real name is Chidozie Godsfavour Ugochinyere. How old is Fave? The entertainer is 22 years old as of 2023. She was born on 13 March 2000. Is Fave married? No, she is currently presumed single. What is Fave's nationality? She is a Nigerian national. Which state is Fave from? She is from Anambra State, Nigeria. Who signed Fave? The Nigerian vocalist is currently signed to Tumblar, a record label that she co-owns.

Fave's biography is an interesting one. She is a budding musician and songwriter from Anambra State, Nigeria. She is a diverse musician known for dancehall, Afropop, Afrobeats, dance, R&B,a nd pop music. As a result, she has landed a couple of collaborations with notable Nigerian artists such as Olamide, Simi, and Dimeji.

