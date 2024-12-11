Several Nigerians have stormed social media to express their frustration at the latest national grid collapse

Legit.ng reports that the national electricity grid collapsed for the 12th time in 2024, leading to mass displeasure

According to a terse statement on the verified X (formerly Twitter) account of the Nigeria National Grid, the facility collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, December 11

Osogbo, Osun state - Businesses and homes in Nigeria were again left without power supply on Wednesday, December 11, after the nation’s national grid collapsed again, affecting power generation.

The latest development as Nigerians prepare to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Legit.ng reports that Wednesday's collapse marks the 12th grid collapse in 2024, an unprecedented frequency of such incidents.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is yet to issue any official statement regarding the latest setback, but @NationalGridNg — the X handle that provides information about electricity power distribution in Nigeria — confirmed it.

National grid: Nigerians on X displeased

@nuradeeeen wrote:

"There’s more to this National Grid collapse every 5 market days, my theory is that someone is cashing out big time with this situation."

@el_bonga said:

"This is 2024— at a time Lagos et al. are talking about leaving the National power grid for their own independent power grids with the aim of boosting economic activities— but we in Arewa are still debating about husband beating his wife and the wife beating him back in return."

Obiasogu David commented:

"Under Tinubu, the National Grid has collapsed 12 times (the most) in a single year.

"Under APC (Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu combined), the National Grid collapsed 105 times (the most) in 10 years.

"Yet, both APC govts have borrowed $4.36 billion (more than past govts) to fix power. Waste!"

Grid: Tinubu urged to sack power minister

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) asked President Bola Tinubu to immediately dismiss Adebayo Adelabu, the minister of power.

In a statement by Emmanuel Onwubiko, its national coordinator, obtained by Legit.ng, HURIWA expressed deep dissatisfaction and outrage over the repeated collapse of the national electricity grid under the Tinubu administration.

