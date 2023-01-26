Victony’s biography: age, state of origin, songs, accident

Who is Victony? He is a rising rapper, singer and songwriter from Nigeria. He gained immense prominence in 2021 when he collaborated with Mayorkun on the song Holy Father. He is also known for his several hit songs such as Pray, Soweto, Kolomental and Sing My Song. Victony's biography is thrilling, and in this article, you will find out about his career progress, age and personal life.

Victony’s music career was influenced by artists Davido, Wizkid, Mi, and Falz while growing up. He released his debut studio album, titled Saturn, in August 2020. He has also released numerous songs such as Broken, Holy Father and Pray. The rapper is currently signed to Mainland BlockParty and Jungle Records.

Profile summary

Real name Anthony Chukwuebuka Victor Ububa Famous as Victony Gender Male Date of birth 5 January 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Imo State Tribe Igbo Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Antony Chioma Ububa Mother Uchenna Ububa Siblings 4 Relationship status Single School Millbank Hall Secondary School University Federal University of Technology Owerri Profession Singer, rapper, songwriter Instagram @vict0ny Twitter

Victony’s biography

The young rapper was born Anthony Ebuka Victor Ububa in Ojo, Lagos State, Nigeria, where he was raised. He is originally from Orsu local government area of Imo State. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage and belongs to the Igbo tribe.

Victony’s parents are Antony Chioma Ububa and Uchenna Ububa. The rapper grew up alongside four siblings, three older sisters named Oluchi Ububa Ezie, Onyinyechukwu and Cynthia Elochucku and an older brother named Emmanuel.

Victony completed his secondary education at Millbank Hall Secondary School in Ojo, Lagos State. He is currently studying Petroleum Engineering at the Federal University of Technology Owerri.

How old is Victony?

The Nigerian rapper is 22 years old as of 2023. When was Victony born? He was born on 5 January 2001. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Victony’s profession?

Victony is a rising rapper, singer and songwriter. He began his music career while he was in secondary school. He made several cover songs, such as Bodak Yellow by Cardi B, Moonlight by XXXTentacion, and On the Low by Burna Boy. Victony started out as a rapper but later changed direction and began releasing R&B, trap music, and Afro-pop records.

He released his debut studio album Saturn in August 2020. He first gained recognition for his debut performance mixtape on SoundCloud titled The Outlaw King. His song Pray, which he released after his accident, earned him more fame.

His breakthrough came in October 2021 after releasing his hit song Holy Father featuring Mayorkun. The track was number one on Apple Music Nigeria and peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Top Triller Global charts. He also teamed with producer Rexxie on an EP titled Nataraja.

Victony's songs

The Nigerian rapper has also collaborated with some of the most prominent and influential artists in the Nigerian music industry, such as Burna Boy, DJ Tunez and Wande Coal. He is currently signed to Mainland BlockParty and Jungle Records. Here is a list of some of his songs:

Menace

Soweto

Rosemary

87 Club

Fasta

Pray

Old School Love

Saturn

Kolomental

Outlaw

Chop and Slide

Holy Father

All Power

Apollo

Hypnotize

S.M.S (Sing My Song)

2 Mins in Space

Notice

Unfamiliar Realms

Jolene

Broken

Euphoria

Bad Girl

Different Size

Anointing

Who is Victony’s girlfriend?

Singer Victony is not dating anyone at the present, he is seemingly single. He has not discussed his romantic life publicly.

What happened to Victony?

On 21 April 2021, the rapper was involved in a car accident. The accident claimed the life of one of his friends called Doyin. Victony sustained serious injuries and needed surgery. After the surgery, he lost the ability to walk and was confined to a wheelchair. However, after some time, the rapper got back on his feet, although he sometimes relies on a walking cane. On 24 December 2021, he stood to perform for the first time with the help of Davido and Mayorkun.

Fast facts about Victony

Victony's biography documents all information you need to know about him. He is best known for his hit songs, including Holy Father, Pray, Kolamental and Soweto. He has also released numerous other songs and is currently signed to Mainland BlockParty and Jungle Records. He has also collaborated with popular Nigerian artists such as Mayorkun, Burna Boy and DJ Tunez.

