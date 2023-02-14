Kiriku’s biography: age, birthday, real name, family, net worth

Kiriku is a Nigerian YouTube comedian, skit maker, and child actor. He rose to prominence in 2018 after sharing his funny skits on social media. He is among the youngest comedians in Nigeria and is known for his hilarious 'Abeg Shift' phrase and his oversized black T-shirt. Kiriku’s biography has all the details you need to know about him.

Kiriku’s real name is Enorense Victor. His well-known works include Officer Kiriku, Kiriku The New House Boy, and Balance and Carry. The young comedian has collaborated with great artists such as Broda Shaggi, Sabinus, and MC Koko. In 2022, he won the NET Honours for Breakout Social Creator of the Year.

Real name Enorense Victor Stage name Kiriku Gender Male Date of birth 17 December 2014 Age 8 years (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 4 Mother Mrs. Enorense Father Mr Enorense Profession Content creator, comedian, actor Net worth $50,000 Instagram @kirikuofficial Twitter @_kiriiku YouTube @kirikuofficial Facebook @Kiriku_Official TikTok @kirikuofficial

Kiriku was born on 17 December 2014 in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. He is a mix of the Orhobo and Bini tribes. He is a Nigerian national and was brought up in a Christian family.

Kiriku's parents are low-key individuals as there is little known about them. However, their children occasionally share their pictures on social media.

Kiriku's family is made up of four siblings and is the last born in his family. His elder brother, De UmbrellaBoy, is his manager. The identity of his other siblings remains a mystery.

In 2022, the fast-rising child comedian allegedly acquired two brand new Mercedes Benz cars at once. He, alongside his brother, bought a car to appreciate their father.

Kiriku moved to Lagos from Benin to pursue a career in comedy. He is currently in primary school.

How old is Kiriku?

The young actor is 8 years old as of February 2023. When is Kiriku's birthday? He was born on 17 December 2014, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Kiriku famous?

Kiriku's comedy journey began at the age of 4 years when he started participating in street acting contests in his hometown, Benin. His skits went viral after Instablog9ja and Tunde Ednut posted them on their Instagram accounts. He had to convince his parents to allow him to pursue comedy full-time, and he succeeded.

The young comedian has worked with Nigeria's big comedy stars such as Mr Funny, Iyanya, Pencil D Comedian, and Cute Abiola. He is now one of Nigeria's most sought-after child comedians. In 2021, he got a role in the comedy Problem No Dey Complete alongside Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi.

The award-winning comedian is active on social media and has gained a substantial online following. His 1.4 million followers on Instagram are proof of this. He has consistently posted his skits on YouTube, and his channel has amassed 240k subscribers as of this writing.

The young star is also active on TikTok, which has 3.6 million followers. On Facebook, the young content creator has 870k followers.

What is Kiriku's net worth?

Kiriku has an alleged net worth of $50 thousand. He makes his money from his comedy and acting career. The up-and-coming has also partnered with various brands in Nigeria as an influencer. Some of them include DPB Prince Builders and Spicy Guineafowl in Lagos.

FAQs

Who is Kiriku? He is a young Nigerian skit maker, comedian, and child actor. What is Kiriku's real name? The skit maker was born Enorense Victory. Who are Kiriku's parents? The names of his parents are uknown. What is Kiriku's age? The rising comedian is 8 years as of January 2023. He was born on 17 December 2014. How much is Kiriku worth? His net worth is alleged to be $50,000. Where is Kiriku's house? The comedian's new house is in Lagos, Nigeria.

Skit maker Kiriku is one of the promising future talents in the Nigerian comedy industry. He continues to create content, and his social media has grown tremendously. Hopefully, Kiriku’s biography has helped you to understand a few facts about him.

