When Babatunde Omojuwa was admitted to study for his degree at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), he decided to graduate with a first class.

Babatunde Omojuwa graduated with a degree from FUTA. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Babatunde Omojuwa.

The decision he made came with so many challenges which tried to distract him and stop from achieving his goals.

However, Omojuwa stayed focused and refused to be distracted. He granted an interview to Legit.ng during which he said the secret to his academic success was God.

The secret of Babatunde's success at FUTA

He told Legit.ng:

"First and foremost, I attribute everything to God, who kept me focused and motivated even during the toughest times. There were days when everything seemed too much to handle, but trusting in God gave me the strength to push forward. Determination was equally important. From the moment I set my sights on achieving a First-Class degree, I made a firm commitment to give my best effort. It meant showing up every day, no matter how exhausted or discouraged I felt, and constantly reminding myself of the end goal. It wasn’t always easy, but staying determined kept me moving forward.

"Discipline was the glue that held everything together. Managing my time between academics, freelance work, and extracurricular activities required making difficult sacrifices. Whether it was following a strict study schedule or saying no to distractions, discipline ensured I stayed consistent and productive throughout my academic journey."

Babatunde worked very hard

Apart from disciplining himself, Babatunde said he put in a lot of hard work, which later paid off.

His words:

"Success doesn’t come without putting in the hours. Achieving a First-Class grade isn’t just about intelligence; it’s about effort, persistence, and pushing beyond your limits. I remember preparing for an exam in my 300 level, reading for 12 hours straight. As we all know, It’s a common misconception that people who graduate with First-Class honors are naturally brilliant and don’t need to study much. The truth is, these individuals often put in more effort than the average student. Their consistent hard work is what sets them apart."

Babatunde once won MTN Foundation scholarship

Babatunde Omojuwa, who once won the MTN Foundation scholarship while studying at FUTA, graduated with a 4.81 CGPA.

When asked what his biggest challenges were, Babatunde said he found it hard to balance school with other things he was doing outside his studies.

He told Legit.ng:

"Balancing academics with responsibilities outside school was one of my greatest challenges. During my time at university, I worked as a freelance web developer, often managing projects that took weeks to complete. At the same time, I actively volunteered with TeensLaunch Africa, an NGO focused on providing education to African teens. Managing these demanding client deadlines while staying committed to my volunteering responsibilities was no easy task, as both required significant time and energy.

"There were many moments when I felt overwhelmed, trying to juggle project deliverables, lecture schedules, and personal development. It often felt like there weren’t enough hours in the day. To navigate this, I focused on mastering time management. I created detailed schedules, set priorities, and learned to make the most of every available moment. This required consistent effort and a lot of self-discipline, but over time, I found a balance that worked.

"Another challenge was maintaining consistency over five years. The pressure to keep up excellent academic performance while managing everything else demanded incredible discipline and sacrifice. Exam periods were particularly challenging, filled with sleepless nights and intensive preparation. Despite these hurdles, the journey taught me invaluable lessons. I learned perseverance, how to stay focused even in the face of competing priorities, and the importance of having a structured plan to achieve my goals. These experiences didn’t just shape my academic journey—they shaped me as a person."

Babatunde wants to apply for forieng scholarships

When asked what's next for him, Babatunde said he is interested in pursuing further studies abroad.

He said:

"As someone deeply interested in the tech and oil & gas industries, my immediate focus is to explore opportunities within these fields by applying for roles that align with my skills and academic background. I am eager to gain hands-on experience and learn from professionals in these industries, which I believe will give me a strong foundation for my career. At the same time, I’m looking to further my education abroad. With a strong B.Eng degree, I plan to apply for international scholarships to pursue a master’s program."

